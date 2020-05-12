Is Biden Going to Repeat Obama’s Immigration Mistakes?

Last month, President Donald Trump, who has spent an uneasy year botching the U.S. response to the coronavirus, took another page out of his favorite playbook. In a late-night tweet, the leader of the free world announced he would be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend all immigration into the country. As with many of Trump’s impulsive social media utterances, it was not immediately clear that he was serious about the order, and next-day reports told the story of various government entities scrambling to determine what, if anything, the president actually wanted. Eventually it was reported that the president had indeed signed an order suspending the issuance of new green cards for 60 days, marking a new extreme in the relentless xenophobia and anti-immigrant rhetoric that has historically been the lifeblood of his political career.

That proclamation, however, failed to stir the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, into action for almost a day after Trump’s hateful tweets. Twenty-one hours later, his campaign released a statement. “Rather than execute a swift and aggressive effort to ramp up testing,” it said, “Donald Trump is tweeting incendiary rhetoric about immigrants in the hopes that he can distract everyone from the core truth: he’s moved too slowly to contain this virus, and we are all paying the price for it.”

Late as it was, Biden was nevertheless smart to point out the way Trump’s attack on immigrants was a form of deflection. Underscoring the way the president’s deadly failure to respond in an adult fashion to the pandemic was certainly a more coherent way of opposing Trump than the Biden campaign’s own strange foray into xenophobic fearmongering. But Biden’s statement missed an opportunity to condemn Trump’s hateful anti-immigrant policies in stronger terms. It also failed to advance a clear alternative at a time when one might shine brightly: Amid the coronavirus crisis, immigrants, who make up a large share of essential workers, have been hit disproportionately hard and excluded from much of the relief offered by the various coronavirus stimulus packages—another matter about which Biden had been curiously silent until this week, when he rejected a scheme to allow people to cash in Social Security benefits for pandemic relief.

Throughout the indeterminately long campaign season, most of the Democratic candidates shied away from discussing immigration in any detail. It was a remarkable feat, given who they were all competing to eventually oppose. You’d have to think back to June 2019 to recall the last moment of truly vital debate on immigration policy, a disagreement on border decriminalization between Beto O’Rourke and Julián Castro. Biden’s campaign has revolved around two ideas: one, that Trump is a historical aberration, and two, that the former vice president is the rightful inheritor of Barack Obama’s legacy. Leaving aside the matter of whether either of these premises is correct, it is on the matter of immigration policy where the two ideas that power the Biden campaign’s larger rationale begin to blur.