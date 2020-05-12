Is Biden Going to Repeat Obama’s Immigration Mistakes?

Late as it was, Biden was nevertheless smart to point out the way Trump’s attack on immigrants was a form of deflection. Underscoring the way the president’s deadly failure to respond in an adult fashion to the pandemic was certainly a more coherent way of opposing Trump than the Biden campaign’s own strange foray into xenophobic fearmongering. But Biden’s statement missed an opportunity to condemn Trump’s hateful anti-immigrant policies in stronger terms. It also failed to advance a clear alternative at a time when one might shine brightly: Amid the coronavirus crisis, immigrants, who make up a large share of essential workers, have been hit disproportionately hard and excluded from much of the relief offered by the various coronavirus stimulus packages—another matter about which Biden had been curiously silent until this week, when he rejected a scheme to allow people to cash in Social Security benefits for pandemic relief.

Throughout the indeterminately long campaign season, most of the Democratic candidates shied away from discussing immigration in any detail. It was a remarkable feat, given who they were all competing to eventually oppose. You’d have to think back to June 2019 to recall the last moment of truly vital debate on immigration policy, a disagreement on border decriminalization between Beto O’Rourke and Julián Castro. Biden’s campaign has revolved around two ideas: one, that Trump is a historical aberration, and two, that the former vice president is the rightful inheritor of Barack Obama’s legacy. Leaving aside the matter of whether either of these premises is correct, it is on the matter of immigration policy where the two ideas that power the Biden campaign’s larger rationale begin to blur.

Biden has promised to unravel the most extreme components of Trump’s immigration policy, such as the president’s harrowing “zero-tolerance” update to immigrant detention and family separation, the paranoiac politics of border wall expansion, and the Remain in Mexico program that has put asylum-seekers fleeing persecution abroad in greater harm. Biden has also advocated for the expansion of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which provides, for those who have known no other home than the United States, a humane path to citizenship and the means by which they can maintain their lives and livelihoods. But Biden also plans to uphold much of the immigration enforcement regime that made Barack Obama, whose administration deported three million immigrants, the “deporter in chief.”

