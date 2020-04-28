The Supreme Court Eyes an Escape Hatch From Trump’s Corruption

Not everything that falls under the doctrine is remarkable or surprising. The courts are rarely eager to second-guess the president on military or foreign policy matters, for instance, and the Supreme Court has resisted overstepping Congress when it comes to ratifying constitutional amendments or holding impeachment trials. But some abstentions can be controversial. The justices generally refused to involve themselves with legislative redistricting until the 1963 decision in Baker v. Carr, one of the most consequential rulings of the Warren court era. Last year, a sharply divided court ruled in Rucho v. Common Cause that federal courts could not hear challenges to partisan gerrymandering because they fell “outside the courts’ competence and therefore beyond the courts’ jurisdiction.”

It’s not clear why the justices asked for supplemental briefs on the matter in this case. None of the parties, including Trump himself or the Justice Department, had suggested that the dispute might be nonjusticiable in their briefs for the court. The only assertion before it, instead, came from a friend-of-the-court brief filed by the Eagle Forum Education and Legal Defense Fund, which is part of the political organization founded by conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly. Its brief largely adopts Trump’s framing of the subpoenas, noting that the “opposition political party” has “pursued him with all imaginable means short of formally declaring war.”

In its filing, Eagle Forum focused less on the legal and constitutional questions involved than on securing its preferred outcome, which is one that would be politically beneficial to the president. “Given the divisive nature of the Committees’ vendettas against President Trump, amicus EFELDF respectfully submits that a unanimous decision on a narrow procedural ground would be better for the Nation than a close decision on substantive authority,” the organization told the court. While this approach isn’t unheard of among groups that file friend-of-the-court briefs in major cases, the Eagle Forum is remarkably free of guile or subtlety about it.