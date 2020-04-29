The Democrats’ Very Revealing Angst About Justin Amash

The news on Tuesday that Representative Justin Amash, the independent congressman from Michigan, had formed a committee to explore running for president as a Libertarian was, if nothing else, impeccably timed. Just as the presidential race enters that dead zone between becoming and being, as the incumbent threatens public health through his death-by-a-thousand-cuts briefings, and as his challenger sequesters himself from public scrutiny and personal controversies, a new player has swanned onto the stage to make things interesting for a moment. Every homebound consumer of the 2020 election must welcome this week’s Tiger King.

We needn’t belabor the prognostication: Amash will not be elected president. But the man who melodramatically declared his independence from the Republican Party on July 4, 2019, is likely to cause grievous psychological consternation throughout Washington. As with previous third party candidates who were alleged to have helped “spoil” a major-party candidate’s electoral hopes—Ross Perot in 1992, Ralph Nader in 2000, Jill Stein in 2016—the untold story will be that candidate’s failure to offer the American people a truly compelling reason to vote for them. And in 2020, that applies to both of the leading candidates for president.

With Donald Trump and Joe Biden hell bent on keeping policy ideas of any kind out of the discussion, Amash isn’t so much entering a presidential race as he is leaping into a primate dominance ritual. His most immediate role, however, is that of Beltway Democrat bedeviler. Amash is from Michigan, a state that Hillary Clinton lost by just shy of 11,000 votes. That year’s Libertarian candidate, Gary Johnson, won more than 170,000 votes in the Great Lakes State en route to the most successful Libertarian Party campaign in its four-decade history. Psychologically, the failure to secure Michigan’s electoral votes in 2016 looms large for Democrats, so much so that its popular Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, finds herself deeply embedded on speculative shortlists for Biden’s running mate.



There has been scant polling in Michigan accounting for the possibility of an Amash candidacy, but what little there is likely sends a shiver through the heart of Biden’s most doughty institutional supporters. As The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel reports, “In 2019, a Detroit News poll found Biden leading Trump in Michigan, a state that has grown more uncertain for the president, by 12 points. With Amash as an option, Biden’s lead shrunk to six points, with some independents and Republicans moving away from the Democrat.”