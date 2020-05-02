Democrats are Losing at Political Rhetoric

Six months out from the general election, the Biden campaign has yet to produce a particularly memorable speech or ad, save a spot that vainly and irresponsibly tried to out-tough Donald Trump on Red China. His best speech, delivered at a victory rally after South Carolina’s primary, was significant mostly for the energy with which he delivered it and what the moment meant for his candidacy—you’re welcome to try remembering a single word he said. The line that’s come to define his campaign, “a battle for the soul of the nation,” is fairly ho-hum and was introduced in the announcement that kicked off his campaign over a year ago. It’s also a line the campaign has evidently retreated from in the wake of the pandemic, as Mother Jones’s David Corn noted earlier this month.

Biden isn’t the best communicator. In the months before he announced his bid, he referred to himself as a “gaffe machine,” and most who have followed his career, and this campaign, would probably agree. But setting his gaffes entirely aside, Biden also isn’t really known for being a compelling translator of political ideas or for offering the kind of messaging that drove the last successful Democratic presidential campaigns. His infamous plagiarism of a speech by British Labour leader Neil Kinnock in 1987—and his appropriation of Kinnock’s family background—was a grasping effort at rhetorical highs he couldn’t reach on his own.

In fairness to him, most politicians are nothing special when it comes to messaging or oratory, and the Democratic Party as a whole has spent the post-Obama years in a rhetorical rut. Some of the notable figures who’ve risen to prominence or captured the fickle press’s attention for a season have simply patented their own variants of the approach Obama and his speechwriters rode to success—a message of hope, appeals to comity, and a teleological narrative of American progress offered in almost melodic, shifting registers. Jon Ossoff, now a primary candidate in Georgia’s Senate race, is perhaps the eeriest of the Obama clones.