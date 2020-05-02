Democrats are Losing at Political Rhetoric

On Thursday, The New York Times Magazine’s Jason Zengerle offered the latest lengthy look at the state of Joe Biden’s housebound campaign. Although the technical challenges of getting a camera setup in his home have been surmounted, Biden is still clearly out of his element online, and the ideas his team has invented to provide his virtual campaign with structure remain poor substitutes for ordinary events and interactions with voters. “Here, at the dawn of the general-election campaign—a time when he should be barnstorming the country, appearing in front of cheering crowds with his defeated rivals, bringing Democrats together to do battle with Donald Trump in November—he finds himself confined to his basement,” Zengerle wrote, “forced to talk to a camera instead of a person, struggling to make the human connections he typically forges and so visibly desires.”

There’s no real solution for recovering those in-person connections as long as the demands of social distancing persist. For the foreseeable future, Biden will have to make do with virtual rope lines and all the rest. But the campaign now has everything it needs to reach voters en masse—a setup that allows Biden to deliver statements, and speeches that can travel widely on the internet and air on television. The original technical challenge has been supplanted by the challenge of giving Biden interesting things to say.

Six months out from the general election, the Biden campaign has yet to produce a particularly memorable speech or ad, save a spot that vainly and irresponsibly tried to out-tough Donald Trump on Red China. His best speech, delivered at a victory rally after South Carolina’s primary, was significant mostly for the energy with which he delivered it and what the moment meant for his candidacy—you’re welcome to try remembering a single word he said. The line that’s come to define his campaign, “a battle for the soul of the nation,” is fairly ho-hum and was introduced in the announcement that kicked off his campaign over a year ago. It’s also a line the campaign has evidently retreated from in the wake of the pandemic, as Mother Jones’ David Corn noted earlier this month.

Biden isn’t the best communicator. In the months before he announced his bid, he referred to himself a “gaffe machine” and most who have followed his career, and this campaign, would probably agree. But setting his gaffes entirely aside, Biden also isn’t really known for being a compelling translator of political ideas or for offering the kind of messaging that drove the last successful Democratic presidential campaigns. His infamous plagiarism of a speech by British Labour Leader Neil Kinnock in 1987—and his appropriation of Kinnock’s family background—was a grasping effort at rhetorical highs he couldn’t reach on his own.