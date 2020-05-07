The Rise of the All-Seeing Boss

The software snapped screenshots of the websites he was on, recorded his physical location and productivity levels, and sent daily reports of all this information—as well as a screenshot of an online workout—to his manager, who agreed that the degree of surveillance was creepy. But according to Dave Nevogt, the CEO of the software company, this is not creepy because, “Workers know they are being watched, so it does not violate privacy.”

This tracks with what many companies are looking to do as American businesses prematurely reopen. The Washington Post reported that companies like the trade publication the High Plains Journal are requiring employees to create avatars for a digital office and to have their webcams on around the clock. The Wall Street Journal—which, at the beginning of the pandemic sent out a message to its own employees demanding they be constantly accessible—found that companies are contracting with app companies that promise to trace the movements of their employees and categorize them by their potential risk for contracting and spreading the coronavirus. But these micromanaging measures will almost assuredly remain once the pandemic has subsided. Jason Schultz, a professor of clinical law at New York University, stated the obvious for the Journal: “Employers don’t really have any incentives to remove surveillance once they install it.”

This degree of tracking already exists at companies like Amazon, which has long had tracking measures baked into its daily warehouse operations, going so far as to time bathroom breaks. These practices, which have remained in place during the pandemic, have only further magnified the company’s disdain for its workers. This, along with Amazon’s failure to adequately consider the health and safety of its factory workers, has led to sickouts and protests, a direct action rejecting the hustle-or-die culture the company has exploited to build its fortunes.