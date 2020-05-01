The Post-Pandemic Future of Work

The walls close in at home when our jobs, too, take up residence there, when our employer, as philosophy professor Fiona Jenkins wrote, has essentially requisitioned our personal space. The already porous boundaries between work time and nonwork time collapse when “WFH” is the new order of things. (It is strangely evocative that “WFH” also stands for Wages for Housework, a campaign that noted that the home had always been a workplace.) For the laid off, time suddenly stretches out, with nothing to do but click and click and click and wait for the unemployment page to load, if it ever does. Wait for the check, if it ever comes.

But for the “essential” worker right now, perhaps previously accustomed, like Bertha Bradley was, to being told they were easily replaced, the world has perhaps changed the most. The job might have been dangerous before—certainly the essential workers of the food production chain risked injury and illness even before plants like Smithfield Foods became hotspots for the virus. But now serving hot dogs and sodas to drive-up customers, as Bradley does, comes with a side risk of serious illness. Passing prescriptions over the counter, as Travis Boothe does in a Kroger in Beckley, West Virginia, might pass the virus back over. And that’s sparked a new militancy in many of those workers. Kroger, Boothe noted, was raking in profits in the midst of the crisis and conceded to hazard pay at the workers’ demand. “Co-workers who never would’ve thought about the idea of refusing work or potential strike actions have been saying to me, ‘What do we have to lose? They need us. We’re essential, we’re necessary. Their profits don’t exist without us showing up to work,’” he said.

Going to a low-paying job was always done under a veiled threat: of poverty, homelessness, hunger. Go to work or starve, particularly as bipartisan governments of the past four decades have carved away at the welfare state. Our unemployment benefits system was designed to make sure that people worked if any job was offered, rather than to allow them to wait to find something they’d like or that actually paid a decent wage. And even as the social safety net was hacked to shreds, the pressure on workers to like their jobs was ramped up—workers now expected not just to show up on time but to do so with a smile, as if their highest ambition in life is to serve.