The Post-Pandemic Future of Work

The empty refrain around “heroes” in “essential” jobs—the people expected to continue to show up to work, from health care to grocery retail and sanitation, while everyone else shelters in place—has by now become familiar. But increasingly so has its counter: One thing I’ve heard over and over since the coronavirus lockdown first started has been, They say I’m an essential worker, but they don’t treat me like one.

I’ve heard it from fast-food workers on strike in North Carolina and a sanitation worker in Memphis, Tennessee; from grocery store workers in West Virginia and nurses—so many nurses—who are tired of being called “heroes” and would like some basic protective equipment, please. “We’re nobody when it’s not essential. We’re just workers. They could care less about us if this virus wasn’t out here,” Bertha Bradley, a 60-year-old food service worker from Durham, North Carolina, told me. “I don’t get health benefits. I don’t get sick time. I don’t get paid vacations. I don’t get a living wage. So what do they want from me? What more would they do? If I die right now, their business is still going to go.”

Calling workers “essential,” after all, is just another way of saying you can’t stop. Health care workers and teachers have long known the particular pressures of being “essential” even as their work is devalued: Dare to make demands for yourself, dare to go on strike to back up those demands, and be demonized to the world by the same politicians who’ve slashed your budget. But now more and more workers are being subjected to that double bind of being told that they are invaluable, even as their conditions worsen and grow more dangerous. The coronavirus crisis is drawing the veil away from the true nature of work.

When going to work every day is touted as an act of heroism on billboards and in politicians’ announcements and the daily news, workers are reminded of what they are risking. In this moment, the coercive nature of that work is more obvious—and the fact that we do not have any right to demand people do it is becoming more clear. As workers in industry after industry strike, protest, and quit rather than put their lives on the line, as previously tolerable jobs become suddenly hazard-laden, we should consider what it really means to have to work in order to live.