The Fraught Realities of Financial Relief During a Pandemic

Just before the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed into law, Republican Senators Tim Scott, Lindsey Graham, and Ben Sasse issued a press release demanding an “immediate fix” to what they regarded as a “life-threatening drafting error.” The proximate cause of their hyperbolic concern was the flat $600 in enhanced unemployment insurance set to be tacked on to pre-existing state payments. The senators feared the added benefits, which in many cases would mean recipients would briefly receive higher compensation from the unemployment insurance than they had made from their jobs, would undermine the economic recovery by creating a perverse incentive for workers to remain unemployed. They threatened to stall the bill unless it was ensured that “no American would earn more by not working than by working.”

Democratic caucus members pushed back, with Senator Bernie Sanders issuing a particularly spirited rebuke: “I find that some of my Republican colleagues are very distressed, they’re very upset that somebody [who] is making $10-$12 bucks an hour might end up with a paycheck for four months more than they received last week. ‘Oh my God. The universe is collapsing!’ You haven’t raised the minimum wage in 10 years! You’ve cut program after program after program and now, horror of horrors, for four months, workers might be earning a few bucks more.”

The ideological schism, borne out in a rejected vote to amend the bill, ultimately ceded to bureaucratic realities: Every state administers its own idiosyncratic unemployment system, and many reported that they lacked the technological capability to nimbly allot the benefit so as to ensure it wouldn’t exceed a recipient’s prior earnings. Prioritizing efficiency amid a fast-developing economic crisis, Congress settled on boosting all unemployment checks across-the-board by $600—a figure that, combined with state benefits, would roughly replace the full wages for someone making the median U.S. income.

For a major fraction of the tens of millions of Americans who have sought unemployment insurance amid the coronavirus crisis, the CARES Act’s enhanced unemployment benefits have encouraged social distancing while providing much-needed economic relief with benefits that rival or surpass what they had made through work. But millions of others have found their recent experiences with overloaded unemployment offices to be maddening and stressful encounters with a rusty and sometimes hostile bureaucracy. From this vantage, Congress’s bipartisan coronavirus action has been a revealing example of what happens to government systems—and the public’s expectations of those systems—when only those seen to benefit the wealthy are kept lubricated and in good repair.