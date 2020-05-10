Something’s Got to Give for the Work-From-Home Parent

During every conference call or video meeting, my anxiety goes up. What if my son starts crying? What if he wants to be fed? What if he needs a diaper change? Am I being a bad mother if I’m not giving my son full attention? A bad employee? Both?

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant that millions of parents are newly working from home across the United States, facing the same struggles and asking themselves the same questions. Suddenly, there has been a revolution in remote work. Gallup polling in April found that the percentage of people working remotely doubled in less than a month. And in what Gallup Senior Editor Lydia Saad observed is a possible sign of changes to come in the post-Covid-19 era, the majority of these workers say they want to continue working from home as much as they can once their workplaces reopen.

With the sudden surge of workers at home, a number of already existing crises have come to a new head. And with families across the nation struggling to make ends meet, parents lucky enough to have jobs they can safely perform from home are scrambling to manage child care, too. As Melissa Gira Grant wrote here last week, much of this labor has fallen to mothers, who are putting in 8 to 12 hours with their employers and then taking on the “collapsed first and second shift” of “caring for everything (and everyone) else under your own roof.” With the disease rate soaring, the public health crisis has magnified our country’s crisis of care.

Myra, who asked that I not use her real name, has a baby girl and had been working from home as a software developer for a bank before the pandemic hit. When the pandemic hit, she approached her manager to talk about shifting her schedule outside the hours of 9 to 5. It’s been a huge relief, she said.

