Congress May Hand Bill Barr the Keys to Your Online Life

As for the possibility that Congress may substantially diminish the rights we currently enjoy in terms of content creation and user encryption, that might come about through the passage of the EARN IT Act—Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies. Introduced by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, with the support of Democratic senators such as Richard Blumenthal and Dianne Feinstein, the new bill could threaten online privacy by requiring online platforms like Facebook to “earn” immunity from liability for user-generated content—something they already are granted under law—by meeting a new set of “child safety” requirements. Compliance in these matters would, once again, be overseen by the attorney general. These requirements would likely necessitate that companies monitor their users, including what they share in private or encrypted communications, to ensure that child sexual abuse material (child pornography) is not being disseminated on their platforms. Barr would have authority over the guidelines as well, which are not enumerated in the bill.

“Together, EARN It and Mitch McConnell’s Patriot Act amendments would give the most corrupt attorney general of our lifetime unprecedented ability to pry into everything Americans do and say online,” Wyden told The New Republic in a statement. “It would be an unconscionable mistake for Democrats to hand Donald Trump and Attorney General Barr these sprawling powers, especially during the Covid-19 crisis, when Americans are spending more and more time on our devices.”

There is a chance, during the ongoing spectacle of this pandemic, that these measures may pass with little notice or public debate, despite significant opposition. The Patriot Act is one of the hallmarks of the 9/11 era, and privacy and rights advocates have been fighting it for nearly two decades now—there was a push to just let it expire this time around. EARN IT is a new creation, but the tactics its supporters have deployed to ensure its passage are highly reminiscent of the ones that drove the 2018 Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act, or SESTA, and the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act, or FOSTA, which are now referred to collectively as SESTA/FOSTA.