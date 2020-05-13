For Trump, Following the Law Is an Undue Burden

If there was one word that defined the Supreme Court’s oral arguments on Tuesday, it was “burden.” President Donald Trump’s lawyers and the Justice Department alike urged the justices to reject a batch of subpoenas from the House of Representatives and Manhattan district attorney Cy Vance Jr. which seek to pry loose Trump’s financial records and tax returns. The arguments covered a wide swath of constitutional territory, including the scope of legislative and executive powers and the presidency’s relationship with the states.

But that word was almost inescapable. All of the parties involved seemed to agree that complying with the subpoenas would burden the president to some degree. In the eyes of his lawyers, that burden would be so onerous that it would, at the very least, compromise his ability to perform his official duties, if not undermine the executive branch itself.

Most of the debate surrounding these two cases focused on abstract principles like the separation of powers and the rule of law. But in Tuesday’s oral arguments, it was striking how both sides seemed to take for granted that the existence of this “burden” was self-evident. In truth, it’s hard to see how these subpoenas would actually create a tangible hardship for the executive branch were they enforced. What’s more, the presumption that they could actually disrupt the government itself appears to rest on a misunderstanding of how the executive branch actually works—under this president or any other.

At issue in both cases is whether the president is immune from official scrutiny or, if not, to what degree he is shielded from it. In Trump v. Mazars, Trump is resisting subpoenas from multiple House committees seeking his financial and business records. In Trump v. Vance, he is trying to fend off a similar investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office through a grand jury in New York. The queries are well-founded: Trump is alone among post-Watergate presidents in not releasing his recent tax returns to the public, and there is ample reporting that raises questions about potential irregularities within them.