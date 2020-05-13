For Trump, Following the Law Is an Undue Burden

Most of the debate surrounding these two cases focused on abstract principles like the separation of powers and the rule of law. But in Tuesday’s oral arguments, it was striking how both sides seemed to take for granted that the existence of this “burden” was self-evident. In truth, it’s hard to see how these subpoenas would actually create a tangible hardship for the executive branch were they enforced. What’s more, the presumption that they could actually disrupt the government itself appears to rest on a misunderstanding of how the executive branch actually works—under this president or any other.

At issue in both cases is whether the president is immune from official scrutiny or, if not, to what degree he is shielded from it. In Trump v. Mazars, Trump is resisting subpoenas from multiple House committees seeking his financial and business records. In Trump v. Vance, he is trying to fend off a similar investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office through a grand jury in New York. The queries are well founded: Trump is alone among post-Watergate presidents in not releasing his recent tax returns to the public, and there is ample reporting that raises questions about potential irregularities within them.

Trump tried to fight both sets of subpoenas in the lower courts without success. His personal lawyers urged the Supreme Court to intervene in his favor on a medley of grounds. In Mazars, they cast the House committees’ subpoenas as procedurally flawed and argued that their scope and purpose violated the separation of powers. His legal team made a simpler, yet considerably more audacious argument in Vance: that Trump is immune from prosecution while in office. “Criminal process targeting the president is a violation of the Constitution,” Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s personal lawyers, told the justices.