House Democrats Are Blowing Their Chance at Student Debt Relief

The median amount of debt for American borrowers in 2016 was $17,000, per the Pew Research Center. And while a quarter of all borrowers at the time of the Pew study owed over $43,000, taking a five-figure chunk out of every indebted student’s owed amount, as House Democrats initially planned, was at the very least a step toward the more necessary measure of full relief. But instead of doing the most sensical thing and relieving a little of everybody’s debt, Democratic leadership has instead decided to pare the plan down into confusing uselessness.

While right-wing wonks have argued that the increasing amount of student loan debt is fine as long as people pay it off eventually, the truth of the matter is that even before the pandemic, millions were unable to make payments, and were, whether they knew it or not, part of a rising collective effectively boycotting their student loans. The inability by any person to pay off their loans has nothing to do with a lack of personal responsibility—a lazy response that is still used by critics who lived in an era when working through college was an actual thing people were able to do.



The straining of the much-needed public university system, the lack of adequate public investment in trade schools and community college systems, and the racial and economic inequality that defines the private university model has left those who want to go to college from working and middle class families to choose between a lifetime in debt or the inability to get that education. This harsh, inequitable reality is compounded by the fact that parallel to the widespread higher education disinvestment, the economy that students are expected to seek employment in—so that they can slowly pay off said loans—has now been subject to two of the most drastic downturns in American financial history, first the Great Recession, and now the global coronavirus pandemic.

The more ambitious student loan relief provision wasn’t the only measure axed from the $3 trillion bill that the House passed. The proposal around $2,000 payments to qualifying workers—despite it being popular among leading Democratic senators—was also dropped, with the final bill instead opting again for a one-time payment as they did with the Cares Act. The Paycheck Guarantee Act, brought forward by Representative Pramila Jayapal and the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which would have covered workers’ wages up to $90,000 for a full year—and was estimated by to have been cheaper than the small business loans Congress already approved—was also left on the cutting room floor. (In France, a wage subsidy program funded by the government pays workers up to 84 percent of their wages—similar models were employed by Germany and Italy in the fallout of the 2008 financial crisis, helping over 700,000 workers keep their paychecks, and have since been used to steady their economies during the current pandemic.) Jayapal was among the 14 House Democrats who ultimately voted against the Heroes Act, saying that the bill, “ultimately fails to match the scale of this crisis.”