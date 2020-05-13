The Pandemic That Changed Everything Changed Nothing

Even as the number of documented cases declines, New York City remains the hot spot of the coronavirus crisis in the United States. It’s also, in the months since the pandemic first took hold here, become a case study in how a government’s response will only ever be as good or as just as the people in charge of organizing it. There is no emergency, it seems, that can knock a certain kind of political figure off whatever ideological autopilot they’ve been running on.

Last week, The New York Times reported that, based on public arrest data in Brooklyn, of the 40 people arrested by police for social distancing violations, 35 were Black, four were Latinx, and one was white, a pandemic era iteration of the deeply racist policing that grips the city in normal times. Later that same day, Times metro reporter Ashley Southall reported that, citywide, Black and Latinx residents made up 82 percent of all social distancing summons issued. This prompted a late-night response from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said, “We HAVE TO do better and we WILL.”

Saving lives in this pandemic is job one. The NYPD uses summonses and arrests to do it.



Most people practice social distancing, with only hundreds of summonses issued over 6 weeks. But the disparity in the numbers does NOT reflect our values.



We HAVE TO do better and we WILL. pic.twitter.com/VFEFV724wU — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 8, 2020

The mayor’s response felt achingly familiar. In the fall of 2019, the New York Police Department (NYPD) began a crackdown on fare evasion in the city’s subway system. Beyond the cruel absurdity of the campaign, as has been the case with the social distancing arrests, the NYPD followed its historical trend of violently imposing itself on Black and Latinx neighborhoods to carry out its new enforcement mandate. In January, Vice reported that high-poverty Black and Latinx communities were being targeted at triple the rate of well-off white and Asian communities. Then as now, the mayor assured the city that resolving the disparity was a top priority. You can go back as far as you’d like to find city leadership offer condemnation after condemnation of racist violence while simultaneously doing nothing to change the racist systems that enable it. In fact, they’re feeding those systems.

New York is just one example of how this works. A smiling face put on a bad story. You can see similar patterns—opportunistic leadership seizing the moment to justify longstanding ideological projects or more of the same old shit—in the White House, where advisers are eyeing Social Security cuts. You can see them in Congress, where, as my colleague Osita Nwanevu wrote in April, “Democratic lawmakers are congenitally inclined toward pragmatism and political conciliation.” And you can see them in Joe Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential nominee, who, when confronted with the utter failure that is the nation’s health care system, doubled down on the failed Affordable Care Act and proposed lowering Medicare eligibility by five years.