The Pandemic That Changed Everything Changed Nothing

Saving lives in this pandemic is job one. The NYPD uses summonses and arrests to do it.



Most people practice social distancing, with only hundreds of summonses issued over 6 weeks. But the disparity in the numbers does NOT reflect our values.



We HAVE TO do better and we WILL. pic.twitter.com/VFEFV724wU — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 8, 2020

The mayor’s response felt achingly familiar. In the fall of 2019, the New York Police Department began a crackdown on fare evasion in the city’s subway system. Beyond the cruel absurdity of the campaign, as has been the case with the social distancing arrests, the NYPD followed its historical trend of violently imposing itself on Black and Latinx neighborhoods to carry out its new enforcement mandate. In January, Vice reported that high-poverty Black and Latinx communities were being targeted at triple the rate of well-off white and Asian communities. Then as now, the mayor assured the city that resolving the disparity was a top priority. You can go back as far as you’d like to find city leadership offer condemnation after condemnation of racist violence while simultaneously doing nothing to change the racist systems that enable it. In fact, they’re feeding those systems.

New York is just one example of how this works: A smiling face put on a bad story. You can see similar patterns—opportunistic leadership seizing the moment to justify long-standing ideological projects or more of the same old shit—in the White House, where advisers are eyeing Social Security cuts. You can see them in Congress, where, as my colleague Osita Nwanevu wrote in April, “Democratic lawmakers are congenitally inclined toward pragmatism and political conciliation.” And you can see them in Joe Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential nominee, who, when confronted with the utter failure that is the nation’s health care system, doubled down on the failed Affordable Care Act and proposed lowering Medicare eligibility by five years.

We have been told, again and again, this is a moment that has remade life as we know it: how we work, maintain relationships, and exist in public. But look closely, and you see the same patterns, the same political traps, and the same justifications as we had before. It is a fantasy to believe that this pandemic is enough to throw off the weight of institutional inertia and the vested interests of powerful people. Change at that scale doesn’t happen unless it’s forced from below, and that is a long-term project. So until then, we get more of the same, sometimes in different packaging. These last months have been a global event that changed everything and nothing at all.