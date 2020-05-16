White Witness and the Contemporary Lynching

We are presently embroiled in a redundant public debate about whether it’s appropriate to watch and/or circulate images of black people being murdered by the police and other, nonstate killers. The videos, like that of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, are being watched and circulated regardless of the persuasiveness of arguments pleading otherwise, and I think this question—“Should we watch?”—now misses the point. Rather, why are these videos being watched? Specifically, why do white people continue to make cases for watching them?

Central to the white argument for watching these videos is the idea that viewership begets justice or somehow emphasizes the notion that black life does matter and that black life is grievable (never mind that black people have long been in a near-constant state of grief and mourning over the violent negations of the lives of our kin). This reasoning was the centerpiece of an article recently published in The Intercept arguing that without these videos, “there is rarely public and official recognition that the taking of a black life, simply because of the person’s blackness, is an injustice.” One version of this logic, expressed in the more neutral language of “accountability” or reportage, acts as justification for its wide circulation and repetition through traditional media. But the translation of passive witnessing into structural (that is to say, punitive) justice is an idea that is as misguided as it is old: This was the very rationale deployed in campaigns against colonial atrocities in, for example, the Congo Free State in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Photographs taken by British missionary Alice Seeley Harris depicted Congolese natives shackled in chains or with severed hands or feet, the latter of which was the bullet-saving punishment for enslaved laborers who failed to meet collection quotas for rubber, ivory, or palm oil. The images were released by the Congo Reform Association (whose American branch counted W.E.B. du Bois and Mark Twain among its members) as an exemplar of abolitionist witnessing in a case against King Leopold II’s brutal management of the colony as his personal plantation. Because of the international propaganda effort and the targeted nature of coordinated and complementary efforts, Leopold lost his colony in 1908. But a hyperfocus on the logics that arguably facilitated the success of the missionary’s visual campaign obscures a proper situating of the humanitarian photograph in the white imaginary.

In addition to the nebulous idea of “awareness-raising,” which we’ll return to, the humanitarian image does two important things. First, it permits an affective distancing through the production of a far removed “other.” By making known the suffering of said “other” and absorbing it as one’s own (what one might begin to call altruism or empathy), “this suffering is occluded by the other’s obliteration,” writes Saidiya Hartman in Scenes of Subjection: Terror, Slavery, and Self-Making in Nineteenth-Century America. Where empathy exists, it is not sufficiently urgent to move white people to actually seek to alleviate witnessed suffering. It serves, actually, as a reinscription of white supremacy: a reification of the boundary between the white self and the black “others” through a passive bystander witnessing and the enforcement of race through public violence.