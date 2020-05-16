White Witness and the Contemporary Lynching

We’ve seen antebellum images of enslaved black people whose backs were marred by whip marks, we’ve seen Bill Hudson’s photographs of black protesters being attacked by high-powered fire hoses and police dogs at the command of Bull Connor. We’ve seen pictures of the rubble of the 16th Street Baptist Church after it was bombed by the Klan in 1963 and the smoldering remnants of the MOVE commune after it was bombed by a Philadelphia police helicopter in 1985. We saw the recordings of Rodney King being tasered and assaulted by four Los Angeles police officers in 1991 (as well as the riots that followed their acquittals), Oscar Grant being pinned down and shot in the back on a train platform in 2009, and Eric Garner being choked to death on a Staten Island sidewalk in 2014. If the argument is that witnessing this violence is enough or is necessary to galvanize action, my single question is when? When will these acts become too unacceptable to simply continue to watch? In how many more decades, and after how many more dead?

Violence against black people occupies an understatedly important place of pleasure in the white racial imaginary, evidenced by the countless depictions of grinning whites and scenes of afternoon leisure in twentieth-century lynching photographs. Some attendants of these lynchings scrambled to collect burnt clothing, pieces of bone, or tufts of hair; Leigh Raiford wrote that “lynchings incorporated elements of ancient traditions and antebellum nostalgia.” So, too, do the video-recorded successors that are bookmarked on our phones and computers. Whiteness transmutes atrocity images into ephemera, into a thing to be collected, more quickly than we would like to imagine. Arguably, the almost industrial production of these lynching videos—circulated in loops on cable news, shared widely across social media—de-exceptionalizes the event. The pattern of learning a new hashtagged name and face and collectively petitioning for some semblance of punitive justice is heartbreakingly banal and psychologically depleting. (And what of the many we never come to know?) It does not sufficiently push a critical mass of people toward a crisis of racial consciousness, and it instead feeds into a piercingly mundane echolalia that flows seamlessly into the tapestry of American inequality.

The killings, in a way, become a macabre method of marking social and political time. Trayvon Martin’s murder radicalized many of us in 2012, and Renisha McBride was killed in November 2013, just a few months after the creation of the #BlackLivesMatter movement. The fatal shooting of Michael Brown set into motion the Ferguson uprisings of 2014, and the in-custody killing of Freddie Gray animated protests in Baltimore the following year. In 2016, Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the National Anthem in protest of these racist deaths, and the latter was functionally blackballed from the NFL. The quarantine-time killings of Arbery and Breonna Taylor, who was killed in March when police entered her apartment during a no-knock warrant, remind black people that even a pandemic will not stem the tide of anti-black murders and that, in fact, violent racism makes many black people rightfully wary of wearing necessary protective face masks in public.