The U.S. Can’t “Win” an Arms Race With Russia and China

In a little over seven months, New START is set to expire, and the Trump administration is threatening to disregard the agreement’s five-year extension provision—a no-brainer renewal that would be routinely approved under a normal administration—unless China joins the talks and Russia makes additional concessions. If Washington blocks New START’s extension, then as of February 5, 2021, the nuclear arsenals of the U.S. and Russia will be without legal limits for the first time in decades. In that world, the treaty’s verification measures—the sort that allowed American inspectors to see Russia’s fancy new hypersonic boost-gliding intercontinental ballistic missile warhead up close, for instance—would evaporate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already offered to extend the treaty without preconditions, but skeptics in the administration see Putin’s eagerness on the matter as weakness, interpreting it as evidence that their hard-line stance is working to raise anxieties in Moscow. If the U.S. is willing to let New START collapse, the onus remains on Washington to show what will come after it. But just as there was no Trump plan to actually “win” a trade war with China, there isn’t any plan for guaranteeing American security in a new post-treaty arms race.

Billingslea’s casual suggestion that the U.S. knows “how to win” an arms race is wrongheaded but common enough: Despite the Soviet Union’s demise, neither Washington nor Moscow “won” the Cold War–era arms race. Instead, to manage the costs of unconstrained nuclear competition—and to reduce the risks of an undesired nuclear war—the two parties saw fit to discuss mutual limitations and sign multiple treaties. The “victory,” such as it was, actually culminated with New START’s predecessor agreements.