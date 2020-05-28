Unionizing the Office in an Age of Remote Work

That’s to say that the sweeping power of employers—more than the various pros and cons of remote work itself—is perhaps what we should foreground when thinking about the pandemic-induced turn to working from home for millions of office workers. While there are benefits to remote work—no commute, relative flexibility, sweatpants—certain drawbacks are apparent now that we’re a few months into the situation. With no physical office to leave at the end of the day, and particularly with the threat of layoffs hanging, many office workers are now putting in longer hours and watching work quickly bleed into life. In some ways, that’s just an intensification of the pressures they have been facing for years, as employers have increasingly required employees to stay tethered to their phones and email at all hours. “The WFH Forever revolution promises to liberate workers from the chains of the office,” New York Times columnist Charlie Warzel wrote this week. “In practice, it will capitalize on the total collapse of work-life balance.”

One other especially troubling consequence of the disappearance of the office is that a potentially permanent increase in remote work will almost certainly make it harder for workers to fight against those very conditions. Grace Reckers, an organizer with the Office and Professional Employees International Union, who’s worked on a number of union campaigns at tech companies and nonprofits, told The New Republic that organizing offices with a mix of on-site and remote workers, or workers across several locations, has always presented certain challenges. For one, remote workers aren’t physically part of the daily “water cooler talk” that often seeds a union drive in an office. And as more and more workers go (or stay) remote in the wake of the coronavirus, those types of informal conversations could very well dwindle for everyone. “I do think there’s a lot of conversation that gets lost when people aren’t physically interacting, aren’t walking to lunch together or passing each other in the halls,” Reckers said. “And what a lot of people have mentioned since Covid is that they don’t feel as comfortable reaching out to their co-workers as they would have in the past, because they haven’t spoken with them in a few months now. Even though they used to sit near each other in the office, now there’s no natural point of connection.” And even as messaging services like Slack and email become a growing part of contemporary union campaigns, employer surveillance—on company laptops or phones—presents real risks to workers hoping to keep campaigns private in early stages.

At the same time, the evaporation of any sense of job security in the wake of the economic crash also has the potential to generate new interest in organizing. The years following the Great Recession, for instance, saw a wave of unionization across industries like digital media, academia, and tech, as budgets were frozen or slashed, and employees in once-prestigious fields were laid off en masse or asked to do more for less. Though unions in fields like tech and media sometimes seem like a different species from their industrial counterparts, most of the reasons why office workers choose to unionize in the first place—job security, pay and benefits, better working conditions, and greater dignity and autonomy on the job—in the end aren’t terribly different. “There’s no guarantee that from one Monday to the next we will have a job,” Josh Borden, a member of a group of Pittsburgh-based Google contractors who unionized last year, told The Guardian. “It feels like being on the edge of a cliff all the time.”