Trump Is Bailing Out Big Meat—and Further Screwing the Planet

In 2018, watchdog groups GRAIN and the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy estimated that the world’s top five industrial meat and dairy companies—JBS, Tyson Foods, Cargill, Dairy Farmers of America, and Fonterra—were together releasing more emissions than fossil fuel companies like Exxon. Factory farms have contributed to a 14.4 percent spike in climate-destabilizing U.S. methane emissions since 1990, EPA calculations suggest, while at the same time leaking tens of millions of tons of raw sewage into the country’s waterways. And that’s before you get to their other potential public health issues.

Much of this pollution can be traced back to a small group of powerful businesses such as Cargill, which is the largest privately held company in the United States, bigger even than Koch Industries. “They run agriculture,” Patty Lovera, a policy adviser for the Campaign for Family Farms and the Environment, told me, referring to the factory-farming giants. “They run the supply chain.” And the current stimulus contains no provisions for changing that. “Overall, it’s more subsidies to lock in the meat-based U.S. agriculture system,” said Glenn Hurowitz, executive director of the Washington, D.C.–based environmental watchdog group Mighty Earth. “That could be locking in polluting practices for much longer.”

The stimulus package isn’t actually a direct subsidy to industrial meat producers. But the logic of arguments like Hurowitz’s goes like this: Since the majority of U.S. crops become animal feed, and since the meat industry is so consolidated—Cargill, Tyson, JBS, and National Beef control 80 percent of all beef slaughtered—the $16 billion of stimulus money that the Trump administration is making available largely as direct payments of up to $250,000 to struggling farmers is a de facto subsidy to the factory farming model. And when you include the additional $3 billion the federal government is spending to purchase produce, dairy, and meat, that’s a $19 billion investment in climate chaos.