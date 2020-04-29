Give Me Meat and Give Them Death

These facilities were already a danger to public health. The increasingly consolidated industrial meat-raising and meatpacking operations run by Tyson, Smithfield, and the other companies now begging for federal assistance have long been veritable petri dishes for zoonotic pathogens. Their business models rely on what author Mike Davis has called “vast excremental hells, containing tens of thousands of animals with weakened immune systems suffocating in heat and manure while exchanging pathogens at blinding velocity with their fellow inmates.” As it infects workers with the coronavirus, industrial animal agriculture may well be brewing the next deadly, world-stopping pandemic. Meanwhile, the factories’ rampant air and water pollution, and the health conditions they provoke, make the inordinately poor, black, and brown communities surrounding them more vulnerable to Covid-19 and other diseases. That’s not even to mention factory farming’s gargantuan contributions to global warming, which itself increases the likelihood of future zoonotic epidemics.

As it infects workers with the coronavirus, industrial animal agriculture may well be brewing the next deadly, world-stopping pandemic.

The best way to invoke the Defense Production Act today, then, would be to shut down industrial meatpacking operations until we can figure out whether there’s a more sustainable, equitable, and safe way of running them. For all the xenophobic talk about Wuhan’s “wet markets”—one of many possible origins of the current pandemic—the Chinese government closed them down when they were seen to pose a risk. The U.S. would be wise to follow suit with its own disease-spreading facilities.



There are plenty of other things for people to eat. Meat-heavy diets are a relative novelty in the course of human history, and in some alternate universe we might imagine the U.S. government embarking on an ambitious advertising campaign instructing people how to prepare nutritious vegetarian meals. It might even, as part of a green recovery package, invest in research and development toward healthier and more humane meat alternatives, sales of which were up 265 percent in the first weeks of the shutdown. It wasn’t so long ago, after all, that meat was rationed nationwide, and the Department of Agriculture encouraged patriotic Americans to use animal products sparingly and take up canning and gardening for the sake of saving lives. But times have changed. Tyson and Smithfield executives have shareholders hungry for dividends, and the current governmental position seems to be that if a few thousand workers and their family members have to die for those dividends, so be it.

