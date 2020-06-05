This Is a Good Moment to Hear Joe Biden’s Thoughts on Attorneys General

The vice presidential pick will be a critical one given Biden’s age and the occasional report that he may consider not running for a second term if he wins. But vice presidents usually play a modest role in day-to-day governance. Releasing a shortlist of attorney general nominees would be a far more insightful glimpse into a potential Biden presidency. It would provide wary and unenthusiastic progressives with a tangible sign that he would govern with their interests in mind. And it would allow Biden to set up a potent contrast with the Trump administration and its current approach to the Justice Department.

I noted in March that the attorney general would likely be the most consequential Cabinet pick made by the next Democratic president. Whoever Biden chooses would immediately confront a host of complex matters: moving immigration policy away from draconian Trump-era practices, expanding civil rights enforcement and federal scrutiny of police abuses, investigating abuses of power and corruption in the previous administration, and more. Biden’s pick for attorney general would also have to rebuild public confidence in the Justice Department in the wake of Attorney General Bill Barr, under whose leadership it largely functioned as a heavily armed version of the White House Counsel’s Office.



Under federal election law, it’s illegal for presidential candidates to offer appointments in exchange for political support. The statute in question is written broadly enough that it could be legally questionable for Biden to announce a specific person for a specific position before the election. As Vox’s Dylan Matthews noted in 2016, it’s unfortunate that the law effectively prevents presidential candidates from naming a “shadow Cabinet,” akin to those found in Canada, Britain, and other Westminster countries. That would give voters a much greater insight into how each potential administration would function. Fortunately, Trump’s campaign in 2016 at least showed that a shortlist is on a much firmer legal footing.

