This Is a Good Moment to Hear Joe Biden’s Thoughts on Attorneys General

President Donald Trump’s grip on the Republican Party is now so tight that it’s easy to forget the unease with which most of its establishment viewed him in 2015 and 2016. Some of that unease sprang from his racism, sexism, and authoritarianism, which Republican elites feared might imperil the GOP’s electoral chances. But much of it was ideological. Trump, after all, was not a movement conservative or a longtime Republican official. Prior to his reinvention as a presidential candidate, Trump had largely left the impression that he was a pro-choice Democrat, insofar as he left a discernible ideological trail at all.

Part of the story of 2016 is how Trump vanquished once-rising stars like Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz by winning primaries, securing an insurmountable delegate lead, and energizing his own wing of the party. The other part is how he made implicit and explicit bargains with American conservatism’s various factions, pledging to help them achieve their long-sought goals if they helped pave his road to power, or at least did not try to obstruct it. The most overt deal was struck with the conservative legal movement, which had spent a half-century working to remake the federal courts in their own image.

Trump has no apparent interest in constitutional interpretation or the makeup of the federal judiciary beyond his own self-interest. At one point in the primaries, he said his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, a federal judge at the time, would make a “phenomenal” Supreme Court justice, then backtracked and claimed he meant it jokingly. By September 2016, Trump had released two shortlists of conservative jurists he’d appoint to the Supreme Court, winning over some high-profile Republicans who had eschewed him.

“For some time, I have been seeking greater specificity on this issue, and today the Trump campaign provided that, releasing a very strong list of potential Supreme Court nominees—including Sen. Mike Lee, who would make an extraordinary justice—and making an explicit commitment to nominate only from that list,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz said in a statement announcing his endorsement of Trump. “This commitment matters, and it provides a serious reason for voters to choose to support Trump.”