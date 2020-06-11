Now Do Lincoln

Running along the southern border of North Carolina, U.S. Route 74 stretches from the state’s mountains in the west all the way to the Atlantic Ocean. And as numerous green signs reminded me while driving it last week, its official state designation is still “Andrew Jackson Highway”—an honor granted to the seventh United States president in 1963, in part because of a low-simmering feud with South Carolina about Jackson’s true birthplace. But after driving east for a couple hours, a new green sign appears at the Robeson County line. This one reads, “American Indian Highway.”

Robeson County is home to the Lumbee Tribe, one of the eight state-recognized tribes that managed to survive the Jackson-authored Indian Removal Act of 1830. That a Southern state government would construct a new highway that drove through the heart of its largest Native community and name it after one of the main architects of Native American genocide is outrageous but, sadly, not particularly surprising. The Native population in my home state fought for years to change the name, signing petition after petition, until finally, in 2015, the Department of Transportation approved the change. Robert Chavis, one of the main organizers, wrote in The Robesonian at the time that the new name was designed to “honor all the different tribes that had lost loved ones on the Trail of Tears.”

The sight of the signs returned to me on Tuesday night after a group of people in Richmond, Virginia splattered the city’s statue of Christopher Columbus in red paint, ripped the hunk of metal from its base, and set it aflame. Once extinguished, they spray painted “BLM” on its base and chucked the statue into Fountain Lake. Five hundred miles north, a group of Bostonians knocked the head clean off their statue of Columbus, the same one that was covered in red paint and “Black Lives Matter” in 2015. Completing the trifecta on Wednesday night, a Native-led coalition tore down the Columbus statue at the Minnesota State Capitol. The toppling was praised by Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, a citizen of White Earth Nation, who said in a statement that the statue, “Was a constant reminder that our systems were not built by or for Native people or people of color, but in many cases, to exclude, erase, and eliminate us.”

Those statues towered over public lands, were maintained with public tax dollars, and, ultimately, were torn down by the public’s hands. Like I did when University of North Carolina students toppled their campus’ infamous Confederate statue, Silent Sam, I drew a great deal of joy watching the battered metal carcass of Columbus drift to the shallow lake floor. It was a community-led rejection of a symbol that has long purported to represent the European right to “settle” an already-settled land. The act, born of anger and grief, felt like a mass expression of triumph. In Virginia, people cheered and screamed as they knocked the ode to the colonizer from its perch and hurled it into the water. In Minnesota, they sang in celebration and reflected on what it meant to tear it down.