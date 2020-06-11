Now Do Lincoln

The sight of the signs returned to me on Tuesday night after a group of people in Richmond, Virginia, splattered the city’s statue of Christopher Columbus in red paint, ripped the hunk of metal from its base, and set it aflame. Once it extinguished, they spray-painted “BLM” on its base and chucked the statue into Fountain Lake. Five hundred miles north, a group of Bostonians knocked the head clean off their statue of Columbus, the same one that was covered in red paint and “Black Lives Matter” in 2015. Completing the trifecta on Wednesday night, a Native-led coalition tore down the Columbus statue at the Minnesota State Capitol. The toppling was praised by Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, a citizen of White Earth Nation, who said in a statement that the statue, “was a constant reminder that our systems were not built by or for Native people or people of color, but in many cases, to exclude, erase, and eliminate us.”

Those statues towered over public lands, were maintained with public tax dollars, and, ultimately, were torn down by the public’s hands. Like I did when University of North Carolina students toppled their campus’s infamous Confederate statue, Silent Sam, I drew a great deal of joy watching the battered metal carcass of Columbus drift to the shallow lake floor. It was a community-led rejection of a symbol that has long purported to represent the European right to “settle” an already settled land. The act, born of anger and grief, felt like a mass expression of triumph. In Virginia, people cheered and screamed as they knocked the ode to the colonizer from its perch and hurled it into the water. In Minnesota, they sang in celebration and reflected on what it meant to tear it down.

People dance around the statue. pic.twitter.com/6gIPTe9nBs — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) June 10, 2020

But just as I did last week on my drive past the “American Indian Highway” markers, I had another feeling while watching the destruction of the statues: fatigue—not of what came before, but of what I know lies ahead. Both the Route 74 renaming and the destruction of the three Columbus statues are small dots on a map of atrocity that spans the country. North Carolina only agreed to overlay the official designation to Jackson with that of “American Indian Highway” where Route 74 cut through Robeson County. For those driving along the highway in the rest of the state, it is the name of a genocidal president that still blurs by. And in most corners of the United States, it is still Columbus Day, not Indigenous Peoples Day, that is celebrated in the fall.

