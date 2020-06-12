Shirley Jackson and the Horrors of Marriage

In 1938, the writer Shirley Jackson, along with her husband, Stanley Hyman, attended a séance at the home of their good friend Jay Williams, an actor, musician, and occult enthusiast. Williams claimed that he would summon up the devil in the form of “a beautiful woman riding on a tiger,” and that once the devil showed himself to Jackson in this shape, she would be able to request from him her heart’s deepest desire, “for a price.”

That Jackson went to meet the devil would suggest that she did long for something secret—for an end to her unhappy and lopsided open marriage; or the love and the respect of other writers; or a more appealing face so that her mother, an attractive socialite, would no longer consider her a “lumpish redhead.” Certainly, she was unhappy; certainly, she felt convinced that she was not like other women, but a pariah who had often been deserted or abused by those she loved. When the time came, Williams made them repeat something that, to Jackson, sounded like “mamaloi, mamaloi,” a string of “unintelligible words in a strange language.” Pointing to a shadowy corner of the room, their host seemed to suggest that he had successfully conjured something from the ether. Jackson, stunned by her own terror, cried and shook. The moment stayed with her forever. Williams, she later said, seemed to have a direct hotline to “all the borderline evil and the darkness in the world.”

In Shirley, Josephine Decker’s woozy and witchy psychodrama about Shirley Jackson, it is feasible that Jackson has been somehow cursed or haunted by the devil. She may also be the devil: vicious, almost insensitive to humanity or tenderness, enlivened by the act of ruining others’ evenings, others’ furniture, and others’ lives. It is somewhere around 1948, after the publication of her story “The Lottery” in the New Yorker, and a young associate professor and his pretty wife have come to Bennington to stay with Jackson (Elisabeth Moss) and her husband (Michael Stuhlbarg). We might think that the wife, Rose (Odessa Young), is a wide-eyed innocent, were it not for the fact that finishing “The Lottery” on the train—“they stoned her, Fred,” she breathes, “the whole town, even her children, it’s terrific”—gets her hot enough to have sex with her husband. We might think the young professor is inanimate if he does not occasionally grope his wife, or say something uninteresting about his job.

On the first night, there is a bohemian party at the Hyman-Jackson home, all bone-dry quips and slouching drinkers, and eventually Rose is so caught up in its welcoming bonhomie that she does the unthinkable and compliments Shirley on “The Lottery” to her face. She does not say, as she probably ought to if she is hoping to amuse the frightening author, that its final scene of stoning got her worked up enough for a little afternoon delight. “Rose, Betty, Debbie, Cathy—you’re all the same to me,” Shirley says, sneering, before adding apropos of nothing: “They didn’t tell me you were pregnant.”