Shirley Jackson and the Horrors of Marriage

In Shirley, Josephine Decker’s woozy and witchy psychodrama about Shirley Jackson, it is feasible that Jackson has been somehow cursed or haunted by the devil. She may also be the devil: vicious, almost insensitive to humanity or tenderness, enlivened by the act of ruining others’ evenings, others’ furniture, and others’ lives. It is somewhere around 1948, after the publication of her story “The Lottery” in the New Yorker, and a young associate professor and his pretty wife have come to Bennington to stay with Jackson (Elisabeth Moss) and her husband (Michael Stuhlbarg). We might think that the wife, Rose (Odessa Young), was a wide-eyed innocent, were it not for the fact that finishing “The Lottery” on the train—“they stoned her, Fred,” she breathes, “the whole town, even her children, it’s terrific”—gets her hot enough to have sex with her husband. We might think the young professor was inanimate if he did not occasionally grope his wife, or say something uninteresting about his job.

She may be the devil: vicious, almost insensitive to humanity or tenderness, enlivened by the act of ruining others’ evenings, others’ furniture, and others’ lives.

On the first night, there is a bohemian party at the Hyman-Jackson home, all bone-dry quips and slouching drinkers, and eventually Rose is so caught up in its welcoming bonhomie that she does the unthinkable and compliments Shirley on “The Lottery” to her face. She does not say, as she probably ought to if she is hoping to amuse the frightening author, that its final scene of stoning got her worked up enough for a little afternoon delight. “Rose, Betty, Debbie, Cathy—you’re all the same to me,” Shirley says, sneering, before adding apropos of nothing: “They didn’t tell me you were pregnant.”

Rose, who has not yet told anyone she is pregnant, is thus clued in to the fact that she is in the presence of a self-defined “amateur witch.” In Decker’s vision, motherhood turns out to be as much a harbinger of doom as any devil in the corner: an announcement of bad tidings for the mother, tying her to house and home or dooming her to death. In Hangsaman, the novel Jackson begins writing in the film, a co-ed disappears, perhaps having been killed, just after suffering a miscarriage. When Rose finally has her baby, it quickens her transformation into a long-suffering wife (“little Rosie,” she spits later, “little wifey”), while her husband goes philandering among his students. Most tellingly, Jackson’s four children have been erased from Decker’s film entirely, leaving her childless.