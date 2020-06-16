A Glimpse of a Trans Future

Privately, Murray wrote she experienced “the very natural falling in love with the female sex.” This was in the 1930s. In another note to herself, she asked why she was “wearing pants, wanting to be one of the men, doing things that fellows do.” She also rejected the idea that she was a lesbian, in part because she said she was attracted most to “feminine and heterosexual” women, not “homosexual” women. “She wondered why someone who believed she was internally male could not become more so by taking male hormones,” writes historian Rosalind Rosenberg, in her biography of Pauli Murray, Jane Crow. One time, police picked her up while she was dressed in male attire, after which, Rosenberg writes, a psychiatrist diagnosed her with schizophrenia. “In the doctor’s view, she suffered from a delusion: she believed that she was a man.”

Murray may have lacked the words we may use today to describe herself (which also means that writing about her now requires risking misidentifying her). But would she, the legal scholar who advocated for “sex” to be included in Title VII, exclude herself from the law’s purview? As the court has now ruled, she was included from the beginning. There should be no different legal standard, the majority opinion states, when an employer “discriminates against women who are at­tracted to women, or persons identified at birth as women who later identify as men.”

This decision truly captures the state of the LGBTQ rights movement: hoping—again improbably—that the highest court wouldn’t enshrine anti-LGBTQ discrimination in case law by ruling in favor of employers who fired gay and trans workers, at the same time as many, many more queer and trans people don’t have the means to bring such a case or don’t even have jobs to lose. The case came as an apparent departure, after several decades in which the official “gay rights” agenda had turned to winning acceptance from institutions like the military or marriage and turned away from what happens at work.