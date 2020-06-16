A Glimpse of a Trans Future

Back in October, the evening before oral arguments in her Supreme Court case, I met Aimee Stephens and her wife at a Hyatt not far from the court. She wasn’t unprepared when her boss, Thomas Rost, fired her, she said. At meetings of the trans community group she was part of, people talked about their own experiences with their bosses, including some who went through what she would later go through herself. What happened to her “had probably happened to thousands of other people.” Finding that group, she said, was the first time she learned that “there were people delivering our message. And even then I had no idea that that would be me at one point.”

Stephens, who died in May, was right, both about the scope of the workplace discrimination experienced by trans people and her place among those “delivering our message.” On Monday, in a 6-3 opinion, the high court ruled in favor of Stephens and two gay men, affirming that their employers had violated federal anti-discrimination law by firing them, and by extension, that LGBTQ people were included in the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Writing, improbably, for the majority, conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch explained the justices’ interpretation of that federal anti-discrimination law:

There, in Title VII, Congress outlawed discrimination in the workplace on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Today, we must decide whether an employer can fire someone simply for being homosexual or transgender. The answer is clear. An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.

Gorsuch’s fellow conservatives on the court, Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Clarence Thomas, all disagreed (while Chief Justice John Roberts joined the majority). Alito wrote in his dissent that the answer to the question of discrimination was just as clear to him: As written, Title VII didn’t explicitly include sexual orientation and gender identity. And while Gorsuch along with the majority didn’t dispute this, their opinion states, “Because discrimination on the basis of homosexuality or transgender status requires an employer to intentionally treat individual employees differently because of their sex, an employer who intentionally penalizes an employee for being homosexual or transgender also violates Title VII.”