At-Will Employment Is the Real Cancel Culture

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled by a 6-3 vote that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects gay and trans people from being fired on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity. The decision was historic, but as my colleague Melissa Gira Grant wrote on Tuesday, exists in that nebulous space of “progress;” its impact landing somewhere “between what the law can do and what justice looks like.” As Suzanne Goldberg, a co-director of Columbia Law School’s Center for Sexuality and Gender Law, told Sarah Jones for New York magazine, the decision “does not mean a complete end to discrimination against LGBT workers, but it does mean that employers are on notice that continuing to discriminate is unlawful and may be very costly.” (Even with the law on their side, such costs will mostly still fall on workers who wish to challenge such discrimination in court.)

The decision about unlawful workplace discrimination, and the attendant conversation about the limited means most workers still have to real recourse, came at a heavy moment: In the weeks preceding it, many Black and non-Black workers of color who have been historically marginalized in their industries started speaking out about their experiences at majority-white and white-led workplaces. In media, some of this reckoning was prompted by food writer Tammie Teclemariam, who shared a photo of Bon Appétit editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport in brownface. Under pressure from staff, Rapoport swiftly resigned and was followed out by Condé Naste vice president Matt Duckor, who was one of the many media executives to help institutionalize a company culture that marginalized and underpaid non-white workers. Before that, Black staffers at The New York Times organized a public campaign denouncing Senator Tom Cotton’s opinion piece calling on the military to “restore order” among protests in American cities. In response, the paper’s editorial page editor, James Bennet, stepped down. Predictably, a chorus of white liberals and conservatives called these resignations a frightening example of “cancel culture” or “mob rule” or whatever it’s being called now when white people face consequences for their actions.



Trying to find a common thread between the court’s decision and the media’s reckoning on race might seem like a lot, but the through-line feels clear: Removing one bad boss or winning a Supreme Court case does not fix institutional inequity. That solution comes in strengthening the position of all marginalized workers, and that starts with fixing the working models that only encourage this power imbalance.

Most private sector employees in the U.S. work under what is known as at-will employment contracts, which give their boss the arbitrary and capricious ability to can them at any moment and for any reason. In every state save for Montana, employers can fire their workers freely without a justifiable reason, as long as they can prove in court the firing didn’t violate anti-discrimination laws. (But as we’ve seen above, that burden of proof can be a hard one to meet.) At-will employment effectively grants bosses all the power throughout the duration of a person’s employment. This is a catastrophic scenario for millions of workers whose basic livelihood and, often, health insurance is tied to holding down a job. And despite this being a grave threat to already vulnerable workers, the question of getting fired only seems to pique national interest when a well-paid white executive resigns in shame.