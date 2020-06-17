At-Will Employment Is the Real Cancel Culture

Trying to find a common thread between the court’s decision and the media’s reckoning on race might seem like a lot, but the through line feels clear: Removing one bad boss or winning a Supreme Court case does not fix institutional inequity. That solution comes in strengthening the position of all marginalized workers, and that starts with fixing the working models that only encourage this power imbalance.

Most private-sector employees in the United States work under what is known as at-will employment contracts, which give their boss the arbitrary and capricious ability to can them at any moment and for any reason. In every state save for Montana, employers can fire their workers freely without a justifiable reason, as long as they can prove in court the firing didn’t violate anti-discrimination laws. (But as we’ve seen above, that burden of proof can be a hard one to meet.) At-will employment effectively grants bosses all the power throughout the duration of a person’s employment. This is a catastrophic scenario for millions of workers whose basic livelihood and, often, health insurance are tied to holding down a job. And despite this being a grave threat to already vulnerable workers, the question of getting fired only seems to pique national interest when a well-paid white executive resigns in shame.

But beyond actually getting fired for no real reason, at-will employment also functions as the looming threat of getting fired for no real reason. That facilitates a culture of fear in which marginalized employees cannot speak up against their bosses without risking retaliation and, crucially, their incomes. This means that workplaces that foster institutional racism and sexism are basically immune to internal change. Rachel Premack’s reporting on Bon Appétit for Business Insider, which included speaking with over a dozen contributors and staffers, offered clear examples of how this works in practice: “There have been calls for years to diversify the videos, to diversify the staff, to diversify the content, but nothing happens,” said contributor Rick Martinez. Fellow contributor Priya Krishna added that, “It’s odd to be held up as this one big happy family to the media when we are all being unequally compensated and there is an implicit understanding that white talent is more valuable than their non-white counterparts.”