The Police Can’t Shake Their Persecution Complex

This story was just the latest in a long line of made-up tales of cop persecution at the hands of sick fast-food employees. Last year, a police officer in Kansas resigned after writing “fucking pig” on his own McDonald’s cup and sending it to his police chief, who posted it on Facebook as an example of the horrifying anti-cop bias spreading throughout the nation. In July 2019, a cop accused a McDonald’s employee of taking a bite out of his McChicken as an anti-cop statement; he later admitted he “forgot” that he already took a couple sneaky pre-bites before putting it away for later. In 2017, a police officer complained of feeling “strange or ill” after sipping a drink from Subway and performed an (unreliable) ion scanner test to screen for meth, which came back positive; the 18-year-old employee on duty was arrested. It later turned out that the test result was wrong and the kid was innocent, though not before a local media segment on the allegation had aired.



In March, Vice’s Katie Way examined this strange but fascinating trend of cops falsely claiming to have been attacked by fast-food employees and how social media, and an audience of people who want to believe cops are under attack, makes it easy for these fairy tales to go viral before they’ve been proven false. (In the Shake Shack case, right-wing media figures like Sean Hannity continued to boost the story even after the police unions admitted their mistake.) Way argued that these incidents betray “a siege mentality and a sense of righteousness more than anything else.” And in an excellent article this week, The Los Angeles Times’ Mariah Kreutter argued that these stories are “an illustration of how deep and pervasive the toxic police persecution mindset can be”—but also how “dangerous” this mindset is. Police violence won’t end, she argued, while departments are “peopled with or led by fragile, skittish warrior-wannabes” who believe everyone is out to get them.



As Kreutter noted, the aggrieved response to criticism of police from cops and their defenders has been especially notable in the years since the Black Lives Matter movement began. This defense of police turns the tables, arguing that it’s not actually black people who live in constant fear of threat or menace in America: It’s the cops who are under attack. It’s not enough to falsely say that critics of modern police tactics are wrong about the prevalence of police brutality. Instead, they go full throttle in the other direction and start spinning ornate lies as if this was a tall-tale-telling competition and not an adult critique of policies as they’re practically applied in the real world. And so: Antifa is lurking behind the bushes! Anarchists are manning the deep fryer! You can see this in the obvious lies pushed by police departments about things like buckets of concrete “disguised as ice cream” strategically placed by protesters, despite the cups obviously containing concrete sample mixes used on construction sites. (As many Twitter users pointed out, why would ice cream containers have a “CAUTION: HOT” warning?) Columbus, Ohio, police tweeted a picture of a Scary Antifa Bus, which they claimed was full of “riot equipment” like clubs; the bus turned out to belong to traveling street performers, and the clubs were juggling clubs.

