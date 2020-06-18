A Worker Uprising at Planned Parenthood

The letter comes 10 months after staff at PPGNY voted unanimously to unionize with 1199 SEIU, the country’s largest health care workers’ union. (The collective behind the letter includes both union and nonunion staff, current staff, and recently furloughed staff.) In that time, under McQuade, Planned Parenthood New York City merged with several other affiliates to become PPGNY, with plans to accommodate 200,000 patient visits each year across 28 health centers. The affiliate grew while outside attacks on Planned Parenthood intensified, from new anti-abortion restrictions to Federal Title X funding—which Planned Parenthood lost when it exited the program rather than cease offering abortion services—to a pronounced increase in threats to abortion providers nationwide, fueled by disinformation flowing from the White House.

In the best of political times, it would be a challenge for many workers in nonprofit organizations with a progressive mission to voice public criticisms. When that organization is the subject of the kind of destructive moral panic and targeted political attacks Planned Parenthood has faced, it can feel dangerous. Concerns about how such critiques might be used in bad faith by conservatives can inhibit workers’ ability to seek public support to improve their organization. This suppression is also something that can benefit management. “We are deeply committed to maintaining access to abortion and sexual and reproductive health care; while acutely aware of the political landscape, we have experienced firsthand how constant public scrutiny perpetuates a culture of silence within reproductive health organizations,” the collective letter states. “This has allowed our leadership to stoke the fear that public expression of internal dysfunctions might threaten access to care.” (PPGNY did not respond to The New Republic’s request for comment by time of publication.)

Staff say that McQuade has failed to act when they voiced concerns internally. In response to repeated complaints about systemic racism, “highly paid consultants were brought in three separate times to assess the situation. Each time, employees of color were brutally honest about their experiences, but nothing changed.”