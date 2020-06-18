A Worker Uprising at Planned Parenthood

As Covid-19 hit New York, staff at a number of Planned Parenthood health centers found themselves facing two crises at once: keeping health services going and keeping their jobs. As some health centers closed temporarily and shifted to telehealth services, staff also saw their hours cut or positions furloughed. To hear workers describe it, this was not entirely unforeseen. For more than a year, they had pressed management to improve conditions for staff, particularly for Black workers, and for the patients they care for. Some on staff have now decided to take their demands public, “inspired and emboldened by national movements led by Black people holding organizations and institutions accountable and working to dismantle systems of oppression and white supremacy.”

This comes from a letter sent by a collective of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York staff to the organization’s board and shared with The New Republic. Citing alleged “abusive behavior and financial malfeasance,” a collective of current and former staff of Planned Parenthood’s largest affiliate has called for the “immediate removal” of its CEO, Laura McQuade. Staff say in her two-year tenure, McQuade has “created a culture of fear and intimidation.” Their specific concerns include “years of complaints from staff about issues of systemic racism, pay inequity, and lack of upward mobility for Black staff,” as well as “dozens of staff members [who] have witnessed McQuade yell, berate, slam her fists, verbally abuse, humiliate, and bully employees.” All of this, they say, “fundamentally threatened the fiscal and operational viability of Planned Parenthood’s largest affiliate and its 900 employees.”

The letter comes 10 months after staff at PPGNY voted unanimously to unionize with 1199 SEIU, the country’s largest health care workers’ union. (The collective behind the letter includes both union and nonunion staff, current staff, and recently furloughed staff.) In that time, under McQuade, Planned Parenthood New York City merged with several other affiliates to become PPGNY, with plans to accommodate 200,000 patient visits each year across 28 health centers. The affiliate grew while outside attacks on Planned Parenthood intensified, from new anti-abortion restrictions to Federal Title X funding—which Planned Parenthood lost when it exited the program rather than cease offering abortion services—to a pronounced increase in threats to abortion providers nationwide, fueled by disinformation flowing from the White House.

In the best of political times, it would be a challenge for many workers in nonprofit organizations with a progressive mission to voice public criticisms. When that organization is the subject of the kind of destructive moral panic and targeted political attacks Planned Parenthood has faced, it can feel dangerous. Concerns about how such critiques might be used in bad faith by conservatives can inhibit workers’ ability to seek public support to improve their organization. This suppression is also something that can benefit management. “We are deeply committed to maintaining access to abortion and sexual and reproductive health care; while acutely aware of the political landscape, we have experienced firsthand how constant public scrutiny perpetuates a culture of silence within reproductive health organizations,” the collective letter states. “This has allowed our leadership to stoke the fear that public expression of internal dysfunctions might threaten access to care.” (PPGNY did not respond to The New Republic’s request for comment by time of publication.)