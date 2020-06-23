Our Summer of Financial Ruin

By the end of July, the extra unemployment payments granted to laid-off workers by the Cares Act, which amount to an additional $600 per week, are set to expire, despite the fact that the most recent available data from the May jobs report put the unemployment rate at 13 percent, with more than 20 million people still out of work and black and Latinx workers hit especially hard. Republicans, for their part, have vowed to fight any attempts to extend those benefits, and several are even looking to convert them into bonuses for people who return to their jobs—essentially incentivizing the flouting of public health guidelines. “The president is looking at a reform measure that would still provide some kind of bonus for returning to work, but it will not be as large and it will create an incentive to work,” Trump adviser Larry Kudlow said last week.

By the end of August, the federal moratorium on home foreclosures and renter evictions, which protect residents living in homes financed by federally backed mortgages—one in four rental units—will also expire. Statewide eviction protections in places such as Arizona and California expire at the end of July; in Florida, Virginia, Connecticut, and elsewhere, state-level eviction protections expire on or before July 1. The end of such orders are premature, to say the least: According to one estimate, nearly a third of Americans missed rent in June, and housing researchers and advocates have predicted a spike in homelessness if federal and state governments decline to extend housing protections. “A lot of people could be on the streets,” Aaron Carr, the executive director of the Housing Rights Initiative, recently told CNBC.

By the end of September, the Cares Act’s six-month freeze on federal student loan payments will expire, forcing up to 40 million borrowers to resume monthly payments even though unemployment is projected to remain in the double digits through the end of the year. Those unable to make payments on their student loans or other debts could see their bank accounts frozen or find themselves subject to harassment from debt collectors. And the fall, as it happens, is also when some epidemiologists have cautioned that a second wave of the coronavirus could begin again. “We are filling the stockpile in anticipation of a possible problem in the fall,” Trump’s own trade adviser, Peter Navarro, told CNN on Sunday, a few days after Mike Pence bluffed in the pages of The Wall Street Journal, “The media has taken to sounding the alarm bells over a ‘second wave’ of coronavirus infections. Such panic is overblown.”