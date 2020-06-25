Why Isn’t the Supreme Court on Twitter?

State and local governments also regularly use social media, especially in the age of Covid-19. Governors and mayors used Twitter to publish regular updates about the level of restrictions they imposed to combat the pandemic. While state legislatures generally have a less robust presence than Congress, hundreds of state lawmakers use social media to interact with their constituents and make announcements. The state of New Jersey, true to form, even operates a Twitter account dedicated to posting memes and slang-laden jokes about the state’s greatness.

Twitter’s widespread acceptance for government use in particular makes the federal judiciary’s absence all the more striking. While the courts’ administrative office maintains an account, only a smattering of federal district courts and bankruptcy courts have verified accounts themselves, some of which have only sporadic updates. The federal circuit courts of appeal have no social media presence, though the Ninth Circuit and the Eleventh Circuit use YouTube to upload videos of their oral arguments. And the Supreme Court itself only exists online at supremecourt.gov. That website, which received a long-overdue overhaul in 2017, is still largely designed with practitioners in mind instead of the general public.



What would a Supreme Court Twitter account look like? Some state courts have already provided a road map. The Florida Supreme Court’s page regularly updates its followers on the court’s business, including when briefs are filed, oral arguments are held, and opinions are handed down. Pennsylvania’s highest court offers a straightforward feed of when its orders and opinions are available. In addition to updates on arguments and decisions, the Supreme Court of Georgia also shares posts from the court’s various judges and other law-related groups.

Other countries have shown how those approaches can be scaled up to the national level. The U.K. Supreme Court, for example, has provided regular updates on its proceedings and rulings for almost a decade. The Supreme Court of Canada releases opinions on Twitter in both English and French, conforming with the country’s official policy of bilingualism. It’s not hard to imagine a U.S. Supreme Court Twitter account that would, at minimum, publish orders and opinions when they’re released, provide links to oral argument transcripts and audio recordings when they are available, and keep the public up to date about proceedings and practices.



Americans who are interested in the court’s proceedings must instead turn to other sources for updates. SCOTUSblog, an independent outlet run by lawyers and journalists, often receives tens of thousands of visitors to its live blogs when the court is expected to release major rulings. The site has become so synonymous with the court that Twitter users often direct their thoughts and feelings on the court’s rulings to the blog’s Twitter account. While SCOTUSblog does yeoman’s work in keeping the public apprised of the court’s workings, one can’t help but think that some of that work is the court’s responsibility, as well.

At least some of the justices are already familiar with social media. In 2011, Justice Stephen Breyer told a House Appropriations subcommittee that he had created an anonymous account to follow a series of protests in Iran the previous year but suggested he did not regularly use it. Justice Elena Kagan told the New York State Bar Association earlier this year that she also has an anonymous Twitter account. “I’ve never had a Facebook account, but I do lurk on Twitter,” she said during the event. “So I use a different name and I never tweet myself. But, you know it’s sort of interesting what you see sometimes.”

But as an institution, the Supreme Court is stiffly resistant to inviting the public any further into its workings. Perennial proposals to require the court to televise its oral arguments have invariably been met with stiff resistance from the justices. Former Justice David Souter told lawmakers in 1996 that “the day you see a camera come into our courtroom, it’s going to roll over my dead body.” Part of this resistance stems from concerns about misrepresenting the court’s proceedings with sound bites and misleading footage. Arrogance and elitism also play a role. Antonin Scalia once quipped that the law’s complexity “is why The University of Chicago Law Review is not sold at the 7-Eleven.”

Too much mystique can have its drawbacks, however. This isn’t the only area where federal judges have struggled to use technology in an open way. PACER, the federal courts’ electronic docket system, is supposed to provide the public with access to legal records with as few costs as possible. In recent years, it’s become a lucrative source of funding for judicial projects even as the service becomes cheaper than ever to operate and maintain. Both problems reflect a deeper cultural problem in the judiciary: viewing transparency as an obstacle to avoid rather than a principle to embrace.

