Why Isn’t the Supreme Court on Twitter?

Live audio’s success only came after years of resistance from the justices. That should prompt them to reconsider other unnecessary habits that set them apart from the Americans they serve. One of the most notable examples is the court’s total absence from social media. The executive and legislative branches are abundantly well represented on networks like Twitter. But the Supreme Court and other federal courts are largely absent beyond their own websites, which can be tricky to navigate for even the most experienced users.



The federal government already maintains a robust presence on Twitter. Every federal lawmaker maintains at least two accounts: a semipersonal one that’s typically used for campaign-related purposes and an official one that’s free of electioneering. Congressional Democrats and Republicans have collective accounts for their members on most of the major committees, which they use for partisan purposes. The House and Senate also maintain nonpartisan accounts, such as @USHouseHistory and @USSenateHistory, which serve an educational or historical function.

The executive branch is just as plugged in. President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed is perhaps the most famous (and least imitable) example. Beyond his unique presence, federal departments and agencies also operate hundreds of social media accounts to keep the public updated on their work. (The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission maintains what has become the most widely beloved such account.) Each U.S. embassy overseas has its own Twitter and Facebook accounts to interact with U.S. citizens overseas and citizens in their host countries. The National Weather Service’s various bureaus provide timely reports on Twitter even during major storms. Even the Central Intelligence Agency, which is hardly known for its transparency, regularly updates its social media accounts.