There’s No Such Thing as Pandemic Austerity for Billionaires

Of course, it’s not much of a surprise at this point that this kind of budget hand-wringing all but vanishes when it comes to certain other expenditures. For example, there seems to be plenty of money in the coffers—over $740 billion, to be exact—for the Pentagon. A bill to authorize the annual defense budget, now idling while the Senate is in recess, so far has overwhelming bipartisan support, save for a last-ditch effort by a few Congress members, led by Bernie Sanders, to cut that amount by 10 percent. (Trump, perpetually drowning in a culture war of his own making, has threatened to veto the bill because it requires renaming Army bases currently named after Confederates, but war hawks have bravely vowed not to let that happen. “If it came to overriding a veto, we’d probably override the veto,” Iowa’s Chuck Grassley said this week. What a relief!)

In fact, the defense budget has increased by more than $100 billion annually since Trump took office, which is also, as it happens, the same time period during which the president and congressional Republicans rammed through massive tax cuts for the wealthy. This year’s proposed defense budget is now more than double what the country spends on all anti-poverty safety net programs combined (with the exception of Social Security), including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, housing assistance for low-income families, and disability benefits. It’s also about $50 billion more than the government spent on subsidizing health care in 2018. That kind of warped allocation, as Representative Barbara Lee recently noted, set the stage for the current crisis. “The prioritization of defense spending and the underinvestment in public health has led to 10 times more deaths from Covid-19 than the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Lee said. “By over-prioritizing the Pentagon and military solutions, our country is drastically underprepared for any crisis that needs a non-military solution.”

The war machine isn’t the only thing that’s caught a windfall recently. This week, the watchdog Public Citizen found that a group of lobbyists with ties to Trump had collectively reaped more than $10 billion in federal aid during the pandemic. (The swamp, that is, appears to have been drained directly back into itself.) Likewise, federal documents on the Paycheck Protection Program released this week revealed that a number of billionaires and already flush companies and organizations had collected huge sums of money intended to keep small business afloat. Those included possible presidential candidate Kanye West’s fashion brand, Yeezy, worth approximately $3 billion, and the Church of Scientology, which is worth around $1.75 billion and famously pays no taxes as a religious institution. Then there’s the airline industry, which was all but assured a bailout from the very beginning and collected hundreds of millions of dollars in federal relief money on the promise that it wouldn’t lay off workers. As it turns out, several companies did, anyway, and this week, United Airlines announced plans to follow suit starting in October.