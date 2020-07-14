Throw the Bums Out

While our federal government’s catastrophic and ongoing failure to prepare for or mitigate the pandemic rightfully earns most of the blame for the explosion of cases, an exclusive focus on the federal response obscures the total extent of our national failure. Our federalist system may deny governors all the resources the federal government can marshal, but it still gives them plenty of power. Most American states have resources small nations can only dream of, and most governors have as much power as the heads of any number of foreign governments. If it was clear by March that the federal government would simply not be containing Covid-19 (and I certainly think it was clear), it was the responsibility of governors like Cuomo to try to contain it themselves.

Instead, for the first few weeks of the crisis, from February, when the state’s first confirmed case was reported, through March 15, when New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that schools would close, Cuomo did almost nothing useful. Hospital capacity would be increased later; the state would ramp up its own testing later; contact tracing got started—started!—many months later, and only at the discretion of local governments.

In the meantime, for no clear reason, the state department of health essentially stopped communicating with the New York City Department of Health. The mayor would dither on closing schools until the governor made it absolutely clear that it was something only he had the power to do. Cuomo would similarly resist issuing a shelter-in-place order because he didn’t like the term. As the virus exploded in jails and prisons, he dragged his feet on clemency for the most vulnerable incarcerated people. In late March, by which point scientists had a decent working knowledge of how and where the virus spreads, a state directive sent tens of thousands of infected people back into nursing homes.

None of that is on the poster Cuomo released Monday, though the poster does include a rendering of the state-branded hand sanitizer he unveiled to great fanfare in early March. (The state, Cuomo announced, would produce “up to 100,000 gallons per week.” In fact, prison workers were simply bottling sanitizer produced elsewhere. The facility would, inevitably, have its own Covid-19 outbreak by mid-April. It would be another month before the Department of Corrections could tell reporters that everyone incarcerated in state facilities would be given masks. This is what New York was spending resources on while other nations were successfully carrying out the sorts of interventions that actually limited coronavirus spread. Including the state hand sanitizer on the poster is a bit like bragging about your state’s early cultivation of the herbs and flowers that ward off plague-spreading miasmas, as other nations were producing and distributing antibiotics.)

Is our only recourse to negligence and misfeasance truly to wait for a chance to vote the bums out?

If America’s coronavirus crisis ended today, we could safely declare that New York had among the worst responses on the planet, with nearly 400,000 confirmed cases and more deaths than all but four other countries. It is hard to figure out why a governor and mayor who presided over that catastrophe have not been embarrassed into resigning.

It is not remotely the end of the pandemic. Cuomo can at least brag that he eventually got his state’s numbers down to a manageable level, after stumbling through the unmanageable months. Governors across the South and West have no excuse for their own numbers. They reopened without doing any of the things the countries that have successfully contained the coronavirus did. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis both opened bars while the virus was spreading at rates their meager contract tracing systems simply couldn’t handle. Now, we are living with the predictable consequences.

And yet, even as the situation spirals out of control, it is still difficult to imagine Abbott or DeSantis resigning. Abbott adopted Cuomo’s strategy of simply going on TV constantly, to act as a comforting and commanding presence during the crisis he is very much responsible for exacerbating. It worked a bit more effectively for Cuomo, but Abbott’s decline in popularity has not exactly been commensurate with his state’s growth of Covid-19 cases: A Dallas Morning News poll has Abbott’s favorability dropping from 61 percent in April all the way down to … 54 percent. His numbers on his handling of the pandemic are a bit worse, as “48% now approve of the way he’s handling the virus, compared with 40% who disapprove.” Texas, meanwhile, has had more confirmed cases of Covid-19 than Iran.

DeSantis’s poll numbers are much worse, and it seems possible both he and Abbott will sink lower still in the estimation of their constituents. But they won’t face voters again until 2022. Is our only recourse to negligence and misfeasance on this staggering scale truly to wait for a chance to vote the bums out?