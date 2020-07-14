The Supreme Court’s Unconscionable Rush to Kill a Prisoner

Lee’s case shows how the high court has worked in recent years to facilitate executions rather than scrutinize them. The court’s conservative majority is openly hostile to death-penalty lawyers who bring late-stage challenges that might delay scheduled executions. The justices have steadily prioritized the state’s desire to kill a certain prisoner on a certain date over the prisoner’s ability to have his claims heard in court. In doing so, the Supreme Court has turned the rights guaranteed by the Eighth Amendment into a privilege it can suspend at will.

Lee’s case shows just how far the government is willing to go to ensure that a prisoner is executed, even amid a pandemic. The Justice Department has chosen to resume federal executions with defendants who were convicted of particularly heinous crimes, a category that includes Lee. A federal jury convicted him in 1999 for murdering William and Nancy Mueller and their eight-year-old daughter Sarah in Arkansas in 1996. Federal prosecutors told the courts that Lee, who belonged to a white supremacist gang at the time, and his co-conspirators had planned to steal guns from the family in a plot to create a white ethnic enclave in the Pacific Northwest. Chevie Kehoe, the plot’s orchestrator, received a life sentence.

Members of Nancy Mueller’s family urged the Justice Department not to execute Lee, noting that it was Kehoe who had actually killed Sarah after Lee refused. “As a supporter of President Trump, I pray that he will hear my message: the scheduled execution of Danny Lee for the murder of my daughter and granddaughter is not what I want and would bring my family more pain,” Earlene Peterson, the mother and grandmother of two of the victims, said in a statement. Peterson and other family members had filed a lawsuit to delay the execution, citing their inability to attend because of the coronavirus pandemic, but were rejected by a federal appeals court.