We Are All Executioners Now

Part of the reason for this disparity is that most crimes, including those eligible for the death penalty, are typically prosecuted by the states. The Clinton administration began scheduling executions in 1995, though the first one wouldn’t take place until 2001, when the government executed Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh. Two more prisoners received lethal injections at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, the last in 2003. In recent years, federal prosecutors sought the death penalty in high-profile cases against Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof. The Obama administration briefly toyed with the idea of ending the federal death penalty before deciding against it.

The new executions are scheduled for December and January. To make its decision more palatable, the Justice Department chose five prisoners who committed crimes against children or the elderly for the first slate of executions. Each of them has “exhausted their appellate and post-conviction remedies, and currently no legal impediments prevent their executions,” the department said in a statement. Last-minute challenges could still be filed to challenge the method of execution, though they are unlikely to succeed.

A major hurdle for American executions at any level is the availability of lethal-injection drugs. Barr said the Federal Bureau of Prisons would use pentobarbital to kill the five men. The federal government’s supplier is unknown. Over the past decade, pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. and the European Union imposed an embargo on selling drugs for use in executions. The traditional three-drug cocktail used sodium thiopental as a sedative and vecuronium bromide or a similar compound as a paralytic. State officials would then inject potassium chloride to stop the prisoner’s heart. After sodium thiopental became unobtainable, states began experimenting with alternatives.