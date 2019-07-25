We Are All Executioners Now

Fifty-four percent of Americans say they support capital punishment, but very few of them have any connection to it. Almost all death sentences come from just a smattering of counties in California, the Midwest, and the South. Twenty-six states that authorize the death penalty handed down no new sentences last year. Only a handful actually executed someone. While most Americans may favor the death penalty in theory, the actual practice is a remote abstraction for them.

That changed on Thursday. Attorney General Bill Barr announced that he will order the Federal Bureau of Prisons to schedule execution dates for five federal death-row prisoners, ending a 16-year de facto moratorium at the federal level. “Congress has expressly authorized the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people’s representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the President,” Barr said in a statement. “The Justice Department upholds the rule of law—and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system.”

Barr’s decision to frame the move in democratic terms is appropriate. The United States is still a democracy, even though it doesn’t always feel like one. Federal and state laws are still written by elected legislators and enforced on the people’s behalf. As a result, Americans continue to bear a certain responsibility for whatever the government does in their name. Residents of Massachusetts, by the same token, aren’t morally culpable for executions in Texas. Barr erased those boundaries on Thursday, making every American citizen an equal participant in the government’s premeditated taking of human life.

The federal resurrection of capital punishment comes as a growing number of states are abandoning it. In May, New Hampshire became the 21st state to scrap the death penalty after lawmakers overturned a gubernatorial veto. State supreme courts in Connecticut, Delaware, and Washington have struck down capital statutes in recent years, while state and local prosecutors asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to do the same earlier this month. In March, California Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a statewide moratorium on executions for the nation’s largest death row.