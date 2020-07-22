For Fossil Fuel Companies, Bankruptcy Is a Bailout

Coal’s declining fortunes have made bankruptcies a relatively common occurrence in that sector and created a wealth of case studies for how fossil fuel executives handle their shrinking prospects. In addition to the Blackjewel example, coal giant Murray Energy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last October, potentially allowing it to shirk billions of dollars’ worth of pension obligations to tens of thousands of miners. Robert Murray—the company’s bombastic, Trump-aligned CEO—collected $440 million in new financing through a restructuring agreement that included him resigning as CEO but staying on as chairman of the Board. Murray then defaulted on that new financing, and Congress, after pressure from the United Mineworkers of America and its allies, resolved to pay $10 billion to save the UMWA’s endangered pension fund. Those funds—which cover a small portion of the pension obligations across the fossil fuel industry—are set to run out in 2023.



A 2018 study by Joshua Macey and Jackson Salovaara found that between 2012 and 2017, four coal companies, taken together, used bankruptcy courts to shed $5.2 billion worth of environmental and retiree obligations, including pensions and health care. Effectively, they argue, bankruptcy created various means for companies to externalize regulation and worker costs to third parties, including workers themselves. Communities surrounding the extraction sites also suffer, with environmental cleanup efforts abandoned: Public money picks up the tab.

Extractive companies are supposed to pay into bonds that help cover these cleanup expenses for abandoned mines and wells, which leak massive amounts of heat-trapping methane into the atmosphere every minute they remain unplugged. But the industry has grossly underestimated the costs of plugging such wells. While it has estimated them at between $20,000 and $40,000 per well, a Carbon Tracker analysis in June found that average costs for cleanup are closer to $300,000 each. Combined with already low and outdated bonding requirements, required contributions are therefore too small to cover the actual costs of plugging wells—and some companies have tried to get out of paying even those modest sums. (A practice known as self-bonding allows larger companies to argue that they’re good for the cash, pointing to their big balance sheets as proof that they don’t need to pay into state-managed cleanup funds.) Chesapeake Energy, The New York Times’ Hiroko Tabuchi reported last month in a detailed look at oil and gas bankruptcies, is responsible for an estimated $1.4 billion in cleanup costs—nearly as much as the entire company is worth. It has set aside just $41 million for cleanup.

