Congress’s Steadfast and Stupefying Refusal to End Surprise Billing

Congress appears “unable” to fix the issue, according to Politico, after House Democrats spent a month “trying to patch up intraparty differences” over who should pay for surprise bills—insurance or hospitals? But it’s not like compromise was an inevitable impossibility: A bipartisan bill, in fact, seemed on the verge of passing last year. Responsibility for this failure can be largely laid at the feet of Representative Richard Neal, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. In December, Neal reportedly killed the compromise bill, in favor of one that was more friendly to doctors and hospitals (and lighter on details). Neal took $54,000 from lobbyists who represented groups and companies that opposed the surprise billing legislation and $29,000 from Blackstone, the private equity firm that partially bankrolled a $53 million ad campaign to defeat the legislation. Blackstone owns TeamHealth, one of the bigger purveyors of the surprise bill scam. Chuck Schumer is also “famously close with the Greater New York Hospital Association,” which donates millions to Senate Majority PAC, according to an essential piece by Daniel Block in Washington Monthly.

The supposedly intractable problem here—that neither insurers nor providers can be trusted not to bilk the other if they can’t bilk patients—is really a problem of our health care financing system. We don’t regulate the prices that hospitals charge, and we don’t have any kind of backstop to ensure consistent and adequate hospital funding. This leaves rural hospitals to wither and die, while providing the hospital industry a compelling argument for continuing the corrupt free-for-all—you don’t want your local hospital to close, do you? The aforementioned bipartisan bill, co-sponsored by Representatives Lamar Alexander and Frank Pallone, that Neal blew up wouldn’t even have come close to squaring the necessary circles—it only pegged prices to in-network rates for surprise bills below $750, leaving bills above that amount to be settled in arbitration, a setup that typically allows providers the opportunity to claw back more of the often fraudulent prices they arbitrarily set.



In the insurers-versus-providers fight on this particular issue, the insurers have the edge on the merits; hospital staffing firms owned by private equity firms whining about how they need to charge five times Medicare rates just to survive can simply eat it. It clearly makes no sense to allow hospitals to charge insurers whatever they like and force them to pay it, much as we might hate insurers. And if surprise bills are as inconsequential to their balance sheets as companies like TeamHealth claim they are, they should be able to handle getting paid a bit less in those rare instances. But as Block argued in his piece, even doctors who aren’t engaged in surprise billing are wary of these plans, because they believe it opens the door to wider rate setting, and that would bring the heady days of medical buck-raking to an end. A former hospital lobbyist told Block that American health care is like a wild animal: “[S]o long as there is food in front of it, it will eat it.” Congress is struggling to starve the beast, even though the food in question is pulled right from the wallets of patients.

