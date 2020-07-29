Ivanka Trump’s Empty Spectacle on Violence Against Native Women

The picture tells a nice story: Ivanka Trump—smiling with a big golden key in hand—stands alongside assistant secretary for the Bureau of Indian Affairs Tara Sweeney, Lower Sioux Indian Community Vice President Grace Goldtooth, and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. They are there to mark the opening of an office in Bloomington, Minnesota, dedicated to cold cases in Indian Country. Specifically, the office is designed to address the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, or MMIWG, crisis, and is one of seven such offices that the Trump administration has said it will open across the country, each the result of an executive order the president signed last November. On its face, it’s an urgent commitment in response to years of federal neglect.

But in typical Trump style, it was little more than a P.R. stunt, just another branding exercise for Ivanka and a weak attempt by the administration to gin up some short-lived goodwill in Indian Country. In response to the empty spectacle, people had gathered in front of the office in protest. Addressing that crowd, Mary Kunesh-Podein, a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party state representative and Standing Rock Sioux descendant whose mother and maternal grandmother were citizens, described the evening’s event as a “political ploy.” Despite the fanfare around the ceremony and Ivanka’s presence, Kunesh-Podein told The New Republic that she and other elected officials in the state who have been actively working on these issues were not consulted.



“The past four years, there always seemed to be a reluctance or dragging of the feet when it comes to funding or creating programs that are going to help Native Americans,” Kunesh-Podein said. “We have no trust for the Trump administration. So right away, we’re on guard. What is the reason that they’re doing this less than 100 days before the election? It’s one of those: ‘Here’s what we’re going to do for you, you’ve got to thank us by your votes.’ And that’s really what we feel this was all about.”

Kunesh-Podein knows what an actual community-led response looks like. Spurred by the 2017 murder of Spirit Lake Sioux Tribe citizen Savannah Greywind and the 2018 preliminary report from Canada’s MMIWG national inquiry, Kunesh-Podein, who was elected in 2016, crafted and refined a bill to create and fund an MMIWG task force, which would be tasked with presenting the policy program needed for a meaningful response. To make the proposal as comprehensive as possible, she worked with Native women, tribal communities, nonprofits, state agencies, and families of MMIWG victims who had already been working to bring attention to the crisis. The legislation failed to pass the Republican-controlled legislature after she first introduced it in 2018 but passed in 2019 after Democrats flipped the state House. It was signed into law by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz that September.

The Minnesota task force, one of several MMIWG state-led initiatives formed over the past five years, convened its first quarterly meeting last fall. In less than a year’s time, the task force has gone into Minnesota’s Native communities to host a series of listening sessions for MMIWG victims and families, completed consultations with tribal leaders, and organized data from the state’s Department of Public Safety and Department of Justice. Kunesh-Podein told me that it expects to release a report this coming December that will outline its current findings and suggestions for the state.