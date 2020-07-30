Donald Trump Is Terrified of Voters

Trump’s claim that mail-in voting is “fraudulent” but absentee voting is “good” is also nonsensical. The distinction only exists because Republican voters, apparently swayed by the president’s rhetoric, are turning against absentee voting in general and imperiling the party’s voter-turnout operation in November. These contradictions are inescapable for a party whose electoral fortunes rely on active and passive voter suppression. Earlier this year, Trump said he opposed a Democratic proposal to expand mail-in voting during the pandemic because it would lead to “levels of voting, that if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”

Trump’s Thursday tweet sparked immediate blowback among those who fear and oppose his illiberal tendencies. “This is straight out of the authoritarian playbook,” the American Civil Liberties Union posted in response. “No, Mr. President,” replied Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. “We’re not delaying the election. The American people are sick and tired of your authoritarianism, your lies, your racism.” Samantha Power, a former Obama administration official, said the proposal showed that Trump is “terrified of democracy—terrified of being held accountable by the American people.” California Representative Adam Schiff offered a more succinct reply: “Fact check: You can’t do that.”

Despite the practical and legal barriers, Trump’s statement will likely amplify fears that he will mount an extra-legal bid to hold power if he loses the election. Those fears are a sadly familiar experience over the last two decades. As I noted earlier this month, every presidential election since Bush v. Gore came with simmering fears that the incumbent would somehow try to cancel or suspend the upcoming presidential race. Until now, those fears had less to do with any genuine authoritarian threat to the American democratic process from George W. Bush or Barack Obama than with a crisis of confidence in the process itself, especially after the 2000 electoral crisis.

It’s entirely possible that Trump will try to challenge the results of the election if he loses. But the explanation for Thursday’s tweet is likely more mundane. With less than 100 days to go before Election Day, former Vice President Joe Biden holds a substantial lead in both national surveys and in battleground-state polls. Trump’s only path to a second term always rested on another split between the Electoral College and the popular vote; even that may be moving out of reach. The president also originally pinned his hopes for reelection on a growing economy—or, after the coronavirus pandemic struck the nation, at least a rapid recovery. But his failed response makes it impossible for even him to argue that Americans are better off now than they were four years ago.

That’s why the timing of Trump’s post on Tuesday morning is so revealing. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, the Department of Commerce reported that the nation’s GDP had plunged almost 10 percent from April to June, which came out to a whopping 32.9 percent drop on an annualized basis. Those are eye-opening, record-breaking figures, and news outlets immediately reported them as such. Along with the unemployment rate and the imminent surge in evictions, they reflect a devastating reality for tens of millions of Americans—and a dismal sign for Trump’s hopes to stay in office. At 8:46 a.m. Eastern time, Trump issued his Twitter post calling for the election to be delayed for the first time.

You don’t have to be Hercule Poirot to connect the dots. The White House spent the last few months confidently predicting that the economy would experience a sharp, sudden downturn and then bounce back into a V-shaped recovery—just in time to help secure Trump’s reelection. This magical thinking appears to be no match for economic reality or for the pandemic that continues to kill thousands of Americans each week. And so Trump, faced this morning with more proof of the recession’s unprecedented damage, called for decisive action—to save him from electoral consequences. The irony is that if he showed as much interest in alleviating Americans’ hardship as he did in holding power, he would have a much easier time at the latter.