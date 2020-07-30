Donald Trump Is Terrified of Voters

It’s worth noting that a delay to the election wouldn’t even make sense on the merits. It’s true that some states opted to delay their primaries and local races earlier this year in response to the pandemic. Those delays weren’t designed to affect the outcomes of the races but to ensure that voters could safely deliver the outcomes they wanted. For races scheduled for late March and early April in particular, election officials were effectively caught by surprise and had little time to prepare accordingly. Those factors aren’t at play for the November election: Not only have Congress and the states had ample time to prepare since March, but they still have more than three months to tie up any loose ends.

Trump is not actually concerned about the integrity or safety of American elections in any meaningful sense. His belief in an election’s legitimacy hinges entirely on whether the result makes him look good or bad. Trump spent weeks before the 2016 election claiming that it would be “rigged” against him by shadowy forces, only to abandon the talking point when he defeated Hillary Clinton on election night. When the results later showed that he actually lost the popular vote by roughly three million votes, he falsely claimed that it was only because millions of people had actually voted illegally against him. Appearance, not reality, is his primary concern.

As a result, his opposition to mail-in voting is almost certainly self-serving. Voter fraud is an exceedingly rare phenomenon in modern American elections in general. States where elections are largely conducted by mail don’t experience serious or widespread problems. (Indeed, the biggest issue with mailed ballots appears to be the laborious time it takes to count them.) Attorney General Bill Barr recently made dubious claims that foreign governments could try to fraudulently mail in ballots to affect the outcome, but election experts dismissed those fears as unfeasible. At a congressional hearing earlier this week, Barr admitted he had no evidence to support his claims.