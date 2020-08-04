The College Athletes Who Refuse to Die for the NCAA

The hits keep coming for Major League Baseball. On Monday, just one week after an outbreak of the coronavirus derailed games for the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies, the St. Louis Cardinals canceled their upcoming series with the Detroit Tigers after eight team members, six of them players, tested positive. The day before, the National Football League dealt with a high-profile case of its own when Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was sent home from the team facility after testing positive.



It seems that league-wide outbreaks are no longer a risk but an inevitability. While non-players, like medical and equipment staffers, remain at risk along with their families, the athletes themselves are, for the most part, able to make conscious decisions about whether they want to participate in the current altered season thanks in large part to a combination of accrued personal wealth and their players’ union. But for the college athletes being actively blocked from acquiring both wealth and a union, a simple question is being asked as many weigh whether to report to campus for preseason workouts and training camps ahead of their fall seasons: Are our lives worth risking for a job in a billion-dollar industry that doesn’t even pay us?

A group of athletes in the Pac-12 Conference—home to schools like University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), University of Southern California (USC), and Stanford University—recently organized around this very question. On Sunday, the collective published a list of their demands in The Players’ Tribune. Among them were the following: The players want the option to sit out the 2020-2021 season without losing their eligibility or roster spot; they want to be able to hold schools liable should the athletic departments break protocol and cause an outbreak; they want well-paid administrators, like university athletic directors, to take pay cuts and for schools to stop burning cash on unnecessarily gaudy facility updates, redirecting those funds instead toward sports programs that have been cut in light of the pandemic; they want a permanent task force to address racial inequities that persist in college athletics; they want the long-denied rights to their name, image, and likeness; and they want a fifty percent share of the conference’s revenue to be spread among the sport’s players.

In essence, the Pac-12 athletes desire what college athletes, economists, and labor organizers have demanded for years: To shed the amateur status that the NCAA uses to hamstring its laborers and reap all the profit. And the Pac-12 athletes—a union in all but name and legal status—are willing to take the necessary actions to achieve a fairer set of work conditions in the face of a deadly pandemic. Speaking with ESPN’s Bomani Jones in a piece for The Undefeated, University of California, Berkely cross-country runner and student-athlete advisory committee co-president Andrew Cooper noted, “The only way a labor movement can be started is with a work stoppage.”

The players are not organizing just for the money, though they absolutely deserve their cut. They are doing so because leveraging their services—the sole act that allows strength coaches to fetch mid-six-figure salaries and schools to build mausoleums for locker rooms and workout equipment—will allow them to collectively fight for a future that benefits the athletes and not only nominally white-run institutions and their leaders. (Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott’s annual salary is set at $5.3 million.)