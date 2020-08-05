The Republicans’ Crimes Against Democracy

Strictly speaking, it’s not impossible that something so lurid and sensational could happen this fall. But the focus on these extreme hypotheticals—and on D.C. elites’ efforts to roleplay the collapse of American democracy—is obscuring more mundane threats to American democracy already taking place. President Trump and his allies are working tirelessly to undermine voting by mail and delegitimize the electoral process through legal challenges and public tirades. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major Trump donor, is sharply cutting the United States Postal Service’s operations in major cities, citing budget shortfalls. And Republican lawmakers appear unwilling to intervene to maintain the nation’s postal system or its election processes. To the extent that crimes against democracy will occur this year, they’re already underway.

At the heart of the problem is the Republican Party itself. Over the past decade, and especially since Trump’s victory in 2016, conservatives have increasingly seen American democracy as an obstacle to their goals instead of the means to achieve them. The GOP owes much of its current power in Washington, D.C., to structural flaws in the republic: the disproportionate influence of smaller, rural states in the Senate, for instance, or the anti-majoritarian effects of the Electoral College. In states like North Carolina and Wisconsin, GOP lawmakers spent the 2010s entrenching themselves through partisan gerrymandering at the state and federal level. All too often, Republican elected officials choose their voters instead of the other way around.

Trump himself is all too willing to join in the spree. Republicans often cite mythical fears of widespread voter fraud to justify restrictions that, in practice, effectively disenfranchise thousands of voters. This cynical strategy dovetails well with Trump’s instinct to attack and delegitimize institutions he can’t control, especially when they don’t favor him. It also feeds his insatiable hunger for validation—a hunger that the American electorate so far appears unwilling to satisfy in November. As I noted last week, it’s pretty telling that Trump’s first response to dire economic news wasn’t a call for stimulus measures but for the election to be delayed.