The Problem With MSNBC Isn’t That It’s Too Liberal

When it did finally arrive, the Mueller report was damning: It showed that the president had obstructed justice on a number of occasions; that his campaign had played footsie with Russian intelligence; that the president himself was corrupt to the core and contemptuous of the American legal system. But compared to what was being primed on MSNBC—collusion, intrigue, Putin!—it failed to live up to the hype. Beltway pundits dismissed it as thin soup. MSNBC had helped set impossible expectations, and the public, rather than being horrified by what had happened, shrugged. The made-for-TV version was better.



But that doesn’t mean MSNBC is the Fox News of the left. It just means it’s not very good. Surveying MSNBC’s offerings in 2014, Jason Linkins wrote in The Baffler that the network had made the “incessant production of insidery ideations the premium brand of televisual discourse on politics—instead of, say, the service of the public trust in an honest and equitable way.” Go back another ten years, and you could make a similar critique. Stewart’s famous line about cable news punditry “hurting America” was dropped like a bomb on CNN’s Crossfire but could just have easily been applied to MSNBC’s Hardball. Indeed that show, hosted by the recently exiled Chris Matthews, is a fine stand-in for the network as a whole—a show that always privileged the inane over the substantive and partisan conflict over rigorous inquiry.



Pekary’s post was taken as evidence that MSNBC is following Fox News into the gutter—or at least leading guileless hashtag-resistance rubes into the partisan fever swamps. Others want it to show that America’s media is growing more hostile toward intellectual diversity. In reality, the letter is more akin to being shocked that there is gambling going on in the casino. If only Pekary had the same sense of irony as Claude Rains.

