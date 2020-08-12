Millionaire Coaches and Republican Blowhards Have Derailed the Fight for Equity in College Football

It doesn’t take much to defang a movement. Last week, a group of college athletes in the Pac-12 Conference released a list of demands to create an equitable work environment. The list included the ability to hold schools liable for breaking any agreed upon medical measures, the right to sit out the 2020-21 season without losing eligibility, and a 50 percent share of the conference’s annual revenue—comparable with deals negotiated by players unions in the National Football League and National Basketball Association.

The call for a fair, professional work environment in college athletics during and beyond the pandemic was a monumental and relatively radical step. Walter Byers, as president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association in the 1950s, created the term “student-athlete” to avoid paying worker’s compensation to a dead player’s widow. In the half-century since, the NCAA has often used its warped version of amateurism to stack the deck against athletes. High-profile college athletic departments reap tens of millions in annual revenue and pay out obscene contracts to coaches and administrators while the actual workers—the players—have been left to contend with arguments that a four-year scholarship is equal to their worth to their universities. The Pac-12 players push was a long overdue response to the NCAA’s lopsided economic model and a necessary declaration of the players’ needs amid a pandemic.

But as the week wore on, a number of obstacles popped up—namely, the wariness among well-paid coaches and administrators along with college football’s top-tier athletes in both the Pac-12 and other major conferences, to accept all their demands. This hesitation, combined with a mind-numbing political reality that thrives on culture wars, has turned the movement for long-term financial equity and power balance into a debate about whether America can defeat the coronavirus through the power of football. Coaches and politicians have alternated between infantilizing college athletes and demanding that these students be treated as adults—whichever suits the critics’ argument at a given moment.

From the start, not all Pac-12 players were on board with the group’s proposal. University of Washington cornerback Elijah Molden, projected to be a first-round NFL draft pick next spring, released a statement that acknowledged the NCAA as a “flawed institution” but cautioned that some of the demands were “unrealistic and far fetched given the context of our unique situation (COVID, financial restrictions, time, etc.).” University of California, Los Angeles starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson offered a briefer message: “I understand and support every guy on the Pac-12 petition & #WeAreUnited but Opting-out not a option for me.”

Then the sport’s biggest stars weighed in. Over the weekend, Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence, along with a dozen fellow high-profile players like Ohio State University’s Justin Fields and the University of Alabama’s Najee Harris, created what they termed the #WeWantToPlay campaign, posting their own list of shared demands: universal medical procedures for all NCAA programs this fall, guaranteed eligibility for players opting out of the season, and the ability to “ultimately create a college football players association.” Name, likeness, and image (NLI) rights and revenue sharing, prominent features of the Pac-12 demands, did not make the cut.