Millionaire Coaches and Republican Blowhards Have Derailed the Fight for Equity in College Football

This makes a certain sense, strategically. Bargaining for basic economic rights is a slightly different conversation from ensuring that universities implement safety protocols during a pandemic. The Coloradoan reported on August 4 that players and staffers at Colorado State University were being pressured to avoid testing in order not to slow down practices. University of Houston defensive lineman Sedrick Williams revealed he would sit out the season due to heart complications after he contracted the coronavirus in July. A players association that could legally pursue restitution for a school breaking a universal Covid-19 protocol would be ideal, but for now, the #WeWantToPlay group seems to argue that the NCAA should fill that role so players and their families don’t die.

Those already enriched by the industry tend to burrow into these concessions. In a written response by Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott to the players’ demands, the conference assured the group that member schools were following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines but side-stepped the call for revenue sharing, pointing to the “full cost of attendance benefits” the players already receive. When asked about the proposed players association, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in a media session Monday, “It would be great,” but added, “that’s different from a union, I’ll say that.” University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh sent a letter in which he pointed to the few positive tests among the Wolverines players and advocated for a season to be played, capping the letter with a Teddy Roosevelt quote. University of Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said that the Cornhuskers would look outside of their Big Ten schedule if the conference decided to cancel the season. After the Big Ten became the first Power Five conference to cancel fall sports on Tuesday, followed shortly by the Pac-12, Nebraska’s athletic department said in a statement that it still believes its campus is “the absolute safest place” for players and will continue to pursue playing in the fall.

These voices are the ones who stand to lose money if their cut of the athletic department revenue is distributed among the players. But they also can’t outrightly dismiss a growing, albeit softer, push for financial equity and medically safe play that includes their five-star, NFL-bound players. So instead of taking the Kelly Loeffler route, these coaches and executives cling to the current model of genteel dismissiveness that’s worked out so well for them while nodding their heads at the lightest of the players’ demands.