The Pandemic Is a Perfect Time to Soak the Rich

Last week, while as many as 25 million laid-off workers lost their weekly $600 federal unemployment supplement and Congress bickered over government aid for people cut off from their income, Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos sold over $3 billion in his company’s stock. That sell-off came after several consecutive weeks of Bezos’s and other billionaires’ net worths surging as the stock market rebounded. Since April, billionaires have not only been insulated from the worst of the pandemic and the foundering economy but together have seen their fortunes increase by an estimated $637 billion.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic collapse, the already grotesque divide between the top 0.01 percent and everyone else has widened further. The record-breaking bounty enjoyed by the few has been matched only by the spike in precarity for the many. Over the same period that billionaires reaped record earnings, food insecurity across the nation doubled. Twenty-eight million renters are on the verge of eviction, unemployment is above 10 percent (with an estimated 40 percent of the jobs lost during the pandemic potentially gone forever), and the cash-strapped Postal Service is struggling to keep afloat months before an election that will depend more heavily than usual on mail-in voting. Despite President Trump’s blustering promises, there are few signs that any of this stands to improve by the end of the year, which guarantees a long stretch of hardship for the majority of workers. “You’ve got a kind of overwhelming sense of dread,” one laid-off bartender in Oregon told the Associated Press about his bleak financial prospects. “But there’s not a whole lot I can really do about it.”