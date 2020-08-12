If Donald Trump Can’t Make History, He’ll Steal It Instead

Abraham Lincoln argued that what the Union had achieved at Gettysburg would resonate throughout American history and that no flesh-and-blood mortal had the power to diminish it. “In a larger sense, we can not dedicate—we can not consecrate—we can not hallow—this ground,” he told the assembled crowd during his 1863 address at the battlefield. “The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract.”



It would be inaccurate, then, to say that President Donald Trump would be desecrating the site by delivering his renomination speech there later this month. In a Twitter post on Monday, he claimed that he would formally accept the Republican presidential nomination at either the historic battlefield or at the White House. His original plan to accept the Republican nomination and deliver a self-coronating speech in front of worshipful crowds in Charlotte, North Carolina—and later Jacksonville, Florida—fell apart some time ago, another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gettysburg would be an odd choice for the president, to say the least. Though the small Pennsylvania town is the site of a major Union victory in the Civil War, Trump is far from the best avatar of the principles for which that army fought. He is an enthusiastic apologist for Robert E. Lee, who lost at Gettysburg, and a staunch defender of Confederate monuments in public spaces and Confederate names on military bases. Trump also relishes sectional divisions more than perhaps any other American president before him. Over the summer, he stoked fears about unrest in Democratic-led cities to energize his largely rural and suburban base and reportedly favored red states over blue states in his administration’s pandemic response.

Other political figures might hesitate to draw comparisons between their rhetorical skills and those of Lincoln at the site of the Gettysburg Address. That Trump lacks the humility and the self-awareness to restrain himself from such self-aggrandizement comes as no surprise. And the move is certainly in keeping with the president’s nationalist bent: These sorts of political figures often try to adopt national symbols and sites as their own in order to bolster their claims of legitimacy. There is, nevertheless, something particularly crass about Trump’s apparent interest in holding a campaign rally on a battlefield where tens of thousands of Americans fought and died. In his case, however, the co-opting of the site is more akin to stolen valor.



Holding a campaign event at Gettysburg is fundamentally different from how past presidents have treated the site. Trump’s predecessors have occasionally visited the battlefield to commemorate the Americans who died during the Civil War. Most of them drew some distinction between their partisan role as the head of a major political party and their ceremonial role as the nation’s head of state. A recurring theme in Trump’s presidency, however, is that he rarely sees a distinction between his public role, his private interests, and his civic responsibilities. It is simply all Donald Trump, all the time.