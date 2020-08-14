The Real Pandemic Gap Is Between the Comfortable and the Afflicted

The stories from the front lines of this country’s abandonment of the poor in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic are not in short supply. The Washington Post reports on the devastating stories of workers waiting for benefits from the cold and broken bureaucracy of D.C.’s unemployment bureau; one ends the story with $1 left in his wallet. The Guardian brings us stories from the Deep South, where a young Black woman named Sandy Oliver counts off the number of people she knows who have died from coronavirus—“at least 10.” Kaiser Health News details the agonizing inevitability of Covid-19 spreading through a cramped household of low-income Hispanic workers and their families in Marin County, where some of the richest people in America reside.

These outrageous stories, and the millions more that remain unknown to the press, depict lives being lived in our failing nation. This is the real world. But another real world exists on top of this reality, smothering it: The world of the rich and powerful, where things are mostly fine. Walk up 14th Street NW in Washington, D.C., on any weeknight, and the bars and restaurants are almost as packed as they were before the pandemic. Le Diplomate, the trendy French restaurant, has spilled onto Q Street and never appears less than bustling. In a city where low-wage workers choose between the risk of dying of coronavirus or dying of hunger, the professional class of politicos and other workers from the Bullshit-Job Boom face an easier choice: Moules or Lobster Frites?



The coronavirus pandemic is, at least, highly visible in the media. In that way, it’s different from many other problems to which we’ve become more accustomed: the income gap, the opioid crisis, the rise in homelessness. These and other ongoing disasters affected millions of people long before this virus appeared on these shores and have naturally become intensified and sharpened since then. But the arrival of an even worse situation doesn’t seem to have sparked action. It’s like there was already a raging fire that we were just letting burn, and now Godzilla has arrived—and we’re letting him rampage, too. Sure, why not. Go for it, dude.



We’re left to wonder why Washington isn’t doing anything. But why aren’t we doing anything, either? How is it that Mitch McConnell leaves his house without being pelted with rotten tomatoes? How can our leaders, and the people who work for them, continue to show their faces in public? When is the fire going to reach them? What has to give? And why hasn’t it happened yet? One answer may be that the rich, including not just billionaires but the ordinary affluent of America, are not in anywhere near as much peril. And our politics is tuned to their frequency, whatever’s happening to the poor.

It was clear from the outset that the impact of the pandemic was going to be felt disproportionately among certain populations and along predictable demographic lines. Even still, it was possible to be taken aback by the rapid and pinpoint-accurate way the disease zeroed-in on the groups most neglected by society. Early on, we heard about rich people and celebrities accessing testing when others couldn’t, the Manhattan elite fleeing to their second homes, and the hoarded equipment sought by the super-wealthy. Now, months into the pandemic, there is another dynamic becoming clear: The crisis, predictably, barely affects the super-rich—but it’s not all that bad for the regular-rich, either.

