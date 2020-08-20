The Stories Kamala Harris Won’t Tell Anymore

The third night of the Democratic National Convention was staged as memorably described by one late-night C-SPAN caller from California as “spooky… like a drive-in with no cars.” Still, the producers were doing their best to make what’s usually a corny spectacle look appealing in a pandemic. And it was an historic shame: The first Black woman and Indian-American woman to be nominated vice-president by a major party in the United States received the honor in an empty room. With the exception of her husband and Joe and Jill Biden, the only applause was provided remotely, beamed in by video.

I was not expecting Harris to directly address what she had once regarded as her chief accomplishments. Instead, Harris presented herself as the culmination of generations of women who fought for justice, including her own mother, an immigrant to California from India who raised Harris and her sister “to be proud, strong Black women.” She named the elected offices she held in law enforcement as evidence of the kinds of accomplishments that are possible in the world her mother fought for, “a world in which we all can see ourselves.” It’s a vision she and Joe Biden share, she said.

While Harris has served as California’s junior senator for nearly four years, the core of her political experience is as a prosecutor, a job many more people in this country now understand as political. It explains why anyone outside of San Francisco now might know that in 2003, Harris unseated an incumbent district attorney in the city, in a campaign characterizing him as “soft on crime.” From there, she was elected the state’s attorney general. “She was A.G. when Black Lives Matter was taking hold,” Alameda County public defender Brendon Woods told The New Yorker in a 2019 profile of the then-presidential candidate. “We were focusing on state brutality and state-sanctioned murder. She gave us silence.” Harris has since cannily recast herself as “progressive prosecutor,” responding to how the justice system winds have shifted towards systemic reform. As the public defender recalled from experience, “It’s a tale of two Kamalas.”

Harris’s choice last night to simply elide this fundamental part of her political life—to give it barely more time than it took to say the words “district attorney” and “attorney general”—again fits this pattern. What did she say she did as attorney general? She took on “transnational gangs” and “for-profit colleges.” During the financial meltdown of the late-aughts, she said she called her friend Beau Biden, then-Delaware attorney general, to talk about going after “the big banks that foreclosed on people’s homes,” and his father, the vice president. In this, her most significant address to date, the former prosecutor who now shows up at Black Lives Matter demonstrations mentioned the police exactly once.

“It is not progressive to be soft on crime,” Harris told a prospective voter in 2003 in her winning campaign for San Francisco district attorney. She was referring to the incumbent’s decision to drop charges against 400 anti-Iraq War protestors. On the same campaign trail, after speaking to a group of residents who said they were planning a demonstration after the city’s transportation agency failed to deliver on a promise to hire Black youth from the neighborhood as part of a light rail project, she replied, “You should ask a police captain to conduct a protest training. That way you can protest safely. For example, people need to know not to run!” Harris, the reporter following her observed, understood that her “progressive” supporters included her wealthy donors, who “want to maintain law and order—but with a certain San Francisco-­style noblesse oblige.”