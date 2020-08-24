Republican Voters Embrace Trump’s Cult of Destruction

It is hardly news if Republican voters believe something that is the opposite of reality. What is significant is that there is a disconnect between the scale of disaster currently happening in America with its accompanying loss of life and the response of huge, important groups of voters. How many deaths would it take for Republican voters to change their minds—or to not vote enthusiastically for Trump? (After a five-point dip in May, his approval rating with Republicans is back up to 90 percent in the Gallup poll—which means, if both polls are right, there’s a significant minority of Republicans who think the coronavirus death toll is real and unacceptable but still approve of the president.) Perhaps the question is not how many people would have to die but who would have to die.



The virus has killed more people who generally don’t vote for Republicans than those who do. The biggest and most deadly outbreak was in New York City, where more than 23,000 people have died. New York City is famously not part of Republican America, even though it’s where their president was born and raised. Smaller cities were hit later—but many of those hit were “small and mid-sized metros in the Southwest with large Native American or Hispanic populations,” according to The New York Times. Most of the clusters of outbreaks, the paper said, were in “nursing homes, food processing plants and correctional facilities”—not exactly major sources of the Republican vote.



The message from the Republican Party did shift throughout the course of the pandemic with characteristic shamelessness: It took until the end of June, by which point tens of thousands of people had died, for Republican leaders in Washington to start publicly wearing masks and endorsing the practice—around the time that the virus started spreading to more Republican areas, according to an analysis at the time by the Brookings Institution. At this stage, all of the counties on the Times’s list of counties with the highest cases per capita are in red states. Still, people of color have been consistently more adversely affected than white people. According to one analysis, “Black, Indigenous, Pacific Islander and Latino Americans all have COVID-19 death rates of triple or more the rate of White Americans,” after adjusting for age.

