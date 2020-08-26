The Sad Spectacle of Talking About Native Rights at Trump’s Racist Circus

On the second night of the Republican National Convention, Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer made his appearance as the sole Native citizen scheduled to speak at the four-day event. Lizer, a conservative Republican and Baptist preacher, put forth his best effort as he tried to spin Democratic legislative achievements and hollow gestures from President Donald Trump as great strides for Indian Country. He did all of this with a straight face, which was honestly kind of impressive.

“Our Creator placed us here and knew for such a time as this, we would have an opportunity for an appeal to Heaven—you see, our people have never been invited into the American dream,” Lizer said in a recorded address from Shiprock on the Navajo Reservation (Dinétah). He continued that tribes have long been forced to fight congressional battles in a system that has ignored Native communities. “That is,” Lizer said, “until President Trump took office.”

There’s a lot of shame to go around when it comes to both parties’ failures and bad faith in Indian Country. And as I’ve written before, tribal issues rarely hew to a partisan line; they’re more often a matter of whether a given elected official respects and acts on the treaty and trust responsibilities of the United States. But there is a certain strangeness, or maybe sadness, in watching one of the leaders of a major tribal nation try to convince Native communities that Trump—a man who has taken to routinely use “Pocahontas” as an insult, honored Navajo Code Talkers in front of a portrait of Andrew Jackson, and famously opined on who does and does not look Native in Congress—is anything close to being on the side of Indian Country.

The remainder of the speech was a hodgepodge of logical leaps and misdirected credit, all in service of the Republican presidential nominee. Lizer first praised Trump for delivering “the largest financial funding package ever to Indian Country,” citing the $8 billion in Cares Act funding that was appropriated in the spring following the outbreak of the coronavirus. He failed to mention that the Trump administration first low-balled Indian Country.

As Democratic Representative Deb Haaland, one of two Democratic Native members of Congress, told The New Republic in late March, she and the Native American Caucus, co-chaired by herself and Republican Tom Cole, initially requested $20 billion in stimulus funding. The White House’s counter was just $3 billion. It required further negotiations with the Senate to get the number up to $8 billion; and even then, the distribution of the funds was among the many well-documented disasters that defined the federal response to the pandemic.