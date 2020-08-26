The Republican Solution to Shuttered Rural Hospitals: Zoom Calls

The cost of care remains a significant barrier, just as it would be for in-person visits. Rural areas have higher rates of uninsured people overall, especially in states that refused Medicaid expansion. In those non-expansion states, completely rural counties had an average uninsured rate of 14.9 percent in 2017, compared to 7.6 percent for mostly urban areas in expansion states. Some mostly or entirely rural counties in Texas, the state with the highest number of uninsured people in the country and some of the cruelest Medicaid requirements, had uninsured rates above 30 percent in 2017. In a poll conducted last year, 26 percent of rural Americans said there had been a time in the past few years where they needed health care and didn’t receive it; 45 percent said it was cost that prevented them from receiving care.



Trump’s executive actions may have expanded telehealth for Medicare, but patients on traditional Medicare plans will still have to meet their $198 deductible and pay 20 percent coinsurance for their visits. The Kaiser Family Foundation noted in a policy brief that some insurance companies will cover telehealth but only for visits done through their own platforms, meaning patients couldn’t see their usual doctor. Other plans will cover telehealth for Covid-19-related visits but not for other reasons; and it’s these “everything but Covid” visits that have dramatically fallen off during the pandemic, ruining the finances of rural facilities. The thousands of different insurance plans in America each have their own rules about what will and won’t be covered. And each state administers its own Medicaid plan with its own rules about how telehealth can be conducted.



One of the questions with telemedicine that is yet to be fully resolved is this: Will these visits be paid at the same level as in-person visits beyond the pandemic? The New York Times reported earlier this month that private insurance plans “see telemedicine as a way to save them money” and are likely to continue trying to pay providers less for these visits unless the government forces them to pay at parity. This is clearly not a recipe for rescuing struggling rural hospitals; if they were already struggling before the pandemic because of their poor, uninsured populations, being paid less for the same work done over the internet won’t patch the cracks. Indeed, a New Yorker piece from earlier this year reported that rural providers are wary of telemedicine and that their “already meagre medical staffing, and the revenues generated from procedures that can be performed on-site, will be further hollowed out by remote medicine.”

