The Republican Solution to Shuttered Rural Hospitals: Zoom Calls

On the opening night of the Republican National Convention, a woman named Amy Johnson Ford made the counterintuitive case that President Trump’s actions during the coronavirus pandemic had not, in fact, led to the deaths of thousands of Americans but had actually prevented deaths. “I can tell you without hesitation Donald Trump’s quick action and leadership saved thousands of lives during Covid-19,” said Ford, a nurse from West Virginia who had traveled to New York City to help fight the coronavirus at the height of the outbreak there. Low-effort propaganda aside, Ford’s main role in the proceedings was to highlight Trump’s expansion of telehealth coverage for Medicare recipients early in the pandemic, which he recently ordered the Department of Health and Human Services to make permanent via executive order.

Ironically, Ford’s hometown of Williamson, W.V. neatly demonstrates much of the sickness at the heart of America’s health care system, in particular its neglect of rural health care. Williamson Memorial was the only hospital in Mingo County until it closed its doors in April—one of the 14 rural hospitals that have closed so far this year and the many more facilities that have struggled with the loss of revenue during the pandemic. The cancelation of many non-emergency procedures and the reluctance of patients to head to emergency rooms during a pandemic obliterated its finances, which were already in perilous shape: The hospital had filed for bankruptcy in October.



The hospital’s closure received high-profile attention from politicians, such as Senator Joe Manchin and Governor Jim Justice. It was surely a relief to many when the hospital was purchased by a nearby facility, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, for $3.68 million. But the chief executive officer of that company, Christopher Donovan “Dino” Beckett, told The Los Angeles Times that he doesn’t know if he’ll be able to reopen the hospital’s emergency room. “It just depends on how quickly the United States gets back to normalcy,” he told the paper.



Williamson Health and Wellness Center is, like many health care facilities, a non-profit. It is a federally qualified health center; these facilities provide community health care in underserved communities, including rural areas, and offer care regardless of its patients’ ability to pay. According to its most recent tax documents, Williamson Health and Wellness Center paid Beckett over $700,000, just under 10 percent of its entire revenue, in 2018. It also paid his holding company more than $125,000 in rent. The median income in Mingo County is $31,305, about half the national median. The model is very different for these non-profit community health centers, but larger non-profit hospital organizations are often far from charitable providers of care; they are frequently the most aggressive in suing patients over unpaid bills for amounts they will never be able to pay, and their CEOs are among the best-paid hospital executives in America.



The troubled story of Williamson Memorial encapsulates many of the problems faced by rural hospitals. In 2018, the hospital was purchased by Community Health Systems, a major for-profit hospital chain that managed to turn a profit in the first quarter of 2020 despite the impact of Covid-19. The chain has closed many rural hospitals in the last few years as it struggles with debt. In 2015, it paid a $98 million settlement to the federal government for allegedly admitting patients unnecessarily to increase revenue. (CHS has been continuing to sue hundreds of its patients for unpaid bills during the pandemic, according to Axios.) But CHS soon abandoned the purchase of Williamson Memorial, which was instead bought by a group of local investors later in 2018, including the mayor of the town. When the hospital filed for bankruptcy in October last year, it was revealed to owe more than $600,000 to CHS.

