The Intolerable Fragility of American Hospitals

As Kaiser Health News wrote this week, the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the disparity in hospitals’ wealth. While safety-net hospitals are perpetually days away from total financial insolvency, many of the richest hospital systems have millions or billions of investment income tucked away for a rainy day. The wealthier hospitals “face sacrifices that other hospitals might envy, such as having to postpone ambitious building projects or adding to their already large investment portfolios.” The University of Virginia’s endowment is $9.6 billion. If the hospital is losing $3 million a day, it would take 3,200 days to work through the entire endowment.

The goal of single-payer is not, and should not be, just to change the way we pay for health care. Single-payer should be seen, as Health Justice Now author Tim Faust has written, as “a ladder we can climb, all together, into a better world”—not the better world itself. We should dream of a world where your race or your income don’t determine whether you get treated well at the hospital—or treated at all. We should imagine an America where a rich patient in the Washington suburbs would have no reason other than geography to prefer Inova Fairfax to United Medical Center in Anacostia. Just giving everyone insurance is not enough: We must ensure that everyone can access the same high-quality care.

Even people who think they have it good are likely to discover how that belief is built on a frail foundation.

Unfortunately, one of the most persistent barriers to health care reform has been the simple fact that some people have it pretty good in America, and it’s easy to demonize change by pretending that a greater share of equanimity will lead to a lower standard of living for the lucky ducks who are winning the perverse health care lottery. It’s a lie, of course: Even people who think they have it good are likely to discover how that belief is built on a frail foundation if they have an accident or actually have to use their insurance to save their lives. It’s certainly not a good situation compared to that of their better-off peers in other countries, who never have to call an insurance company to beg for drug coverage or get their wallet out at the hospital. But the lie, and the threat, is designed to convince these people that their situation is actually very lovely and privileged. You certainly wouldn’t like it if we made it worse, would you?

