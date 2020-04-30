The Intolerable Fragility of American Hospitals

The goal of single-payer is not, and should not, just be to change the way we pay for health care. Single-payer should be seen as, as Health Justice Now author Tim Faust has written, “a ladder we can climb, all together, into a better world”—not the better world itself. We should dream of a world where your race or your income don’t determine whether you get treated well at the hospital, or treated at all. We should imagine an America in which a rich patient in the Washington suburbs would have no reason other than geography to prefer Inova Fairfax to United Medical Center in Anacostia. Just giving everyone insurance is not enough; we must ensure that everyone can access the same high-quality care.

Even people who think they have it good are likely to discover how those beliefs are built on a frail foundation.

Unfortunately, one of the most persistent barriers to health care reform has been the simple fact that some people have it pretty good in America, and it’s easy to demonize change by pretending that a greater share of equanimity will lead to a lower standard of living for the lucky ducks who are winning the perverse health care lottery. It’s a lie, of course: Even people who think they have it good are likely to discover how those beliefs are built on a frail foundation, if they have an accident or actually have to use their insurance to save their lives. It’s certainly not a good situation compared to their better-off peers in other countries, who never have to call an insurance company to beg for drug coverage or get their wallet out at the hospital. But the lie, and the threat, is designed to convince these people that their situation is actually very lovely and privileged. You certainly wouldn’t like it if we made it worse, would you?



This sort of politics, of simultaneously reassuring and frightening the middle and upper-middle class, is so ingrained in America that it’s hard to overcome. Still, we won’t get anywhere if we don’t recognize that’s what’s at work here, and it’s just as true of hospitals as it is of insurance. They want better-off people to keep being able to go to nice hospitals with private rooms and expensive artwork, or use concierge primary care with lemon water in the waiting room, and they don’t care if that means poor people keep going to ramshackle hospitals under the constant threat of closure. Safety net and rural hospitals already exist mostly on public insurance reimbursements; the real threat isn’t that they’ll go out of business under Medicare for All, but that the hospitals who pay their CEOs tens of millions might have to reassess their balance sheets.



The federal response to the pandemic that is ripping through our communities and devastating businesses has clearly been insufficient to the point of malice. This has been true of hospitals, too. But no amount of bailout money would fix the fundamental stupidity and cruelty of having a system in which a hospital can simply go out of business. The entire system, of hidden costs and constant gambles, resembles a strange kind of three-card monte street hustle—one in which the mark never wins, but the scammer somehow loses, too. Still, the money is going somewhere.