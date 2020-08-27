The Republican National Convention’s War on Reality

In a Republican convention defined, in many ways, by the sheer number and vast array of Trumps that have been cleared to speak, it was remarkable that the least-regarded of their genetic contingent got to deliver the convention’s core message. “If you’re watching tonight and wrestling with your vote on November 3rd, I implore you: Tune out the distorted news and biased commentary and hear it straight from someone who knows,” offered Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law on the conventions third night.

It’s been quite a ride. The 2020 Republican National Convention has careened so wildly between extremes in tone and theme and even decibels that it’s no small challenge to summarize. Indeed, much of it is a study in contradictions. On the one hand, viewers have been told, the country has never been stronger, greater, or more prosperous, all thanks to the focused and empathetic leadership of President Trump. On the other hand, the country is so fragile that it will immediately collapse into full-on anarchy if Joe Biden gets elected in November. It’s been hard to keep track of whether the Trumpian fundamentals are sturdy or frail from one moment to the next. But there is one matter that’s crystal clear: The media is lying to you about who the president is and what he has accomplished, and to really understand the president, you have to hear from the people who really know him.



Naturally, this is an absurd exercise. The question of what Donald Trump is has never been particularly difficult one to answer. The president is nothing but open about himself: He sometimes tweets hundreds of times a day and the message is always the same. He is brash and ignorant and self-obsessed. He is singularly unfocused on matters of national importance, particularly the pandemic that has ravaged the country. He is, as David Roth once called him, a “blank, sucking nullity.”



The Republican National Convention has mightily endeavored to remix the president you know—the unfiltered Donald Trump that he shows the country multiple times a day—into a entirely different creation, reborn in the bright lights and Hatch Act-violating reality television event staged over four brutal nights. In a typical convention, testimonials of character come from family members, on hand to add a relatable and human touch to the proceedings. However, it’s clear that this event’s organizers innately understand that the Trump family is a widely distrusted set of scam artists. And so the convention organizers have strained to look far afield for testimonials from a wide range of people, who might attest to some other quality of the president’s character, besides his desperate desire to be praised on television. (As Doreen St. Felix wrote in The New Yorker, “The GOP has produced instead a number of convincing “regular” women and people of color to exert that soft power, which is to say: the propaganda has grown more sophisticated.”)



What the message lacks in plausibility, it more than makes up for in consistency. The president, we learn, is uniquely driven. “President Trump gets things done,” said former college football coach Lou Holtz, who once praised Hitler’s leadership skills. He even gets things done, despite of historically unique levels of obstruction he’s been subjected to by the media and the Democratic Party. He is hopeful soul, a happy warrior, the surefooted carrier of Ronald Reagan’s baton. “Democrats spent four days attacking America,” Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday. “Joe Biden said we are living through a ‘season of American darkness. But as President Trump said, ‘Where Joe Biden sees American darkness, we see American greatness.’” It’s worth underlining that it was the ongoing global pandemic that prevented Biden from donning rose-colored glasses about the state of the union—not that the coronavirus crisis was seen as much more than an afterthought at the RNC, it’s banishment from our lives at Trump’s hands already a fait accompli.

