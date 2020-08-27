Who Will Get Rich Off of Hurricane Laura?

Finance is functionally ambivalent about death. Companies are obligated to return profits to their shareholders, and the presence or absence of human suffering is frequently irrelevant to that pursuit unless the intensity or scale of it starts to really turn shareholders’ stomachs or spark boycotts that endanger the rate of return—both pretty rare. Insurance companies defrauded homeowners to the tune of $240 million in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy while working as glorified contractors for the National Flood Insurance Program. Real estate magnates get a big cut, too. In the decade after Katrina, researchers Eric Joseph van Holm of Arizona State University and Christopher Wyczalkowski found, hurricane damage was positively correlated with a neighborhood’s likelihood of gentrifying: Gentrification was more likely in parts of the city that had been hit harder, since whole blocks could be razed or rebranded, the storm having cleared out many working-class Black and brown residents who can’t afford to come back. As Naomi Klein has documented, it was Mike Pence who convened a meeting at the corporate-funded Heritage Foundation in the wreckage of Hurricane Katrina, dreaming up a wish list that included everything from the wholesale privatization of the New Orleans school system to turning the entire area hit by the storm into a “flat-tax free-enterprise zone.”

Disaster capitalism thinks big, even betting on whole islands and governments: Klarman’s Baupost Group was until recently one of the largest holders of Puerto Rican debt, having—like many other bondholders—bought it while it was cheap thanks to painful recession and then Hurricane Maria, using a shell company called Decagon Holdings LLC. Klarman wasn’t the only one out to attempt to profit from the island’s misfortune, either. Wall Street banks collaborated with hedge funds and private equity to find loopholes around the island’s borrowing limit, extracting hefty fees and imposing punishing rates of interest on an estimated $74 billion worth of debt whose full value has never been properly audited. Klarman sold off his stake in Puerto Rico’s debt for $615 million in 2019, following student divestment campaigns targeting Baupost and other bondholders in the U.S. As Bloomberg noted then, while the exact price-to-payout ratio is hard to know, those who purchased debt around the same time made out well in the debt-restructuring deal eventually agreed to under PROMESA, the legislation that set up a bankruptcy-like process for the island and puts its finances in the hands of an unelected fiscal control board.

Seth Klarman might not be someone you’d want to have a beer with. But his business model is less a product of sociopathy than structure. Distressed asset investors are now a common feature of the global economy. Known as “vulture funds,” these financial engineers are now ubiquitous in the lifecycles of sovereign governments, struggling cities, and corporations, stripping their bones for meat. It’s what the legendary investor Paul Singer did in Argentina, buying up public debt at sale-bin prices as the country’s finances faltered. After the government defaulted in 2001, Singer’s firm, Elliott Management, spent years litigating its way to a full payout of $2.4 billion.

There’s a whole body of international law backing investors’ rights to extract as much as possible from wherever they choose. Klarman and Singer are just taking advantage, though they donate generously to politicians who’ll keep those laws in place and expand them—a pretty bipartisan issue, historically. Paul Singer is a megadonor to the Republican Party. He’s a vocal supporter of President Trump, having warned—in line with the Republican National Convention—that “socialism is on the march again.” Klarman, on the other hand, has given prolifically to Democrats. In the past year alone, he’s donated $1.5 million to Pacronymn, the Democratic-aligned Super PAC of Acronym, the consultancy behind the party’s Iowa caucus debacle. Klarman also gave $1 million to Priorities USA, $500,000 to the Democratic House Majority PAC, and over $500,000 to the Democratic National Committee, on top of contributions to a number of largely centrist Democratic congressional candidates and presidential primary candidates, including $8,400 to Joe Biden’s campaign. Trade agreements that give investors free rein have been pushed enthusiastically by Democrats from Bill Clinton to Nancy Pelosi, and the legal statutes that make businesses like Singer’s and Klarman’s possible are kept in place by laws on the books of Democratic-controlled New York state.