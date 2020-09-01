Rotting Produce, Vacant Luxury Apartments, and Fake Scarcity in a Pandemic

There’s a long-standing myth, beloved by capitalism’s boosters, that an unbridled market generates efficiency. But when farmers and other suppliers are forced to abandon perfectly good fruits, vegetables, eggs, and other foods while millions of people experience hunger, it’s clear that leaving essentials like food and shelter to the whims of the so-called invisible hand produces its own extreme kind of disorganization. The waste is built into the system: As one cabbage farmer struggling to deal with excess crops told Bloomberg, though he wanted to donate his unsold cabbages, the cost of harvesting them without earning any money in return was prohibitive; it was cheaper to just let the crops go bad in the fields. “There are times when there is food available and it’s because of logistics that it doesn’t find a home,” he said. “Logistics,” in this case, arguably includes the profit relationship itself, which means that a farmer can’t afford to give away food for free even when there’s no chance of anyone buying.

The same goes for housing, which constitutes yet another crisis in the making with the unemployment rate still in the double digits and various eviction protections across the country starting to expire. The chance that the market might somehow “correct” or stave off that disaster is about as good as the chance that the market will resolve mounting food insecurity.

Last month, apartment vacancies in Manhattan reached a 14-year high, and as a result, the median rent in the borough dropped all the way down to the bargain price of $3,167—a sum still entirely unaffordable for the vast majority of residents. As New York state Senator Zellnor Myrie told Curbed last week, without serious (and sustained) government intervention like a long-term extension of eviction protections and more financial assistance for both tenants and landlords, the city would be opening the “eviction floodgates” come October, when the state’s eviction moratorium ends. At the same time, economists have predicted that more and more apartments will remain unrented over that same time period. “There’s going to be even higher vacancy rates, and even more supply coming into the market,” StreetEasy’s Nancy Wu told Marketplace. Yet there are rather straightforward resolutions to the seeming paradox of such vacancies coinciding with mass evictions that a few municipalities have put into practice. In July, for instance, Barcelona’s city government simply commandeered unused units and converted them into public housing.