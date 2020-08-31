A Pandemic Winter Could Blow Up the Housing Crisis

“Coronavirus hasn’t devastated the homeless as many feared,” the Associated Press reported earlier this month. The piece went on to detail how some public health officials were surprised that they had not seen major spikes in the coronavirus among the houseless population in cities like San Francisco, though most also said that it’s difficult to draw firm conclusions. “This may be an example where being outside and unsheltered, just in terms of Covid, maybe let people be at lower risk,” one explained. “But again, part of that is that we just don’t really know.”

In Denver, the positivity rate among those tested at nine local shelters was, at 6 percent, double that of the city’s general population. In Chicago, 22 percent of the city’s houseless population and shelter staff came back with positive test results, though that number has been declining. At the San Diego Convention Center in July, the positivity rate was 15 times lower than the rest of the city’s; in New York’s shelter system, the positivity rate was half that of the general population.

These numbers are necessarily fluid and incomplete: Cronkite News reported that the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the federal agency that oversees programs meant to directly service the houseless population, has so far refused to direct the programs under its control to report the number of positive cases or deaths. And while Congress set aside $4 billion for homeless programs in the Cares Act, reporters found that four months out from the bill’s passing, less than a third of the allocated funds had been dispersed. Even the funding that had been released is on hold as cities and counties wait for federal guidance on how to spend it.

What all of this points to is that we don’t really know the full impact of the pandemic on unhoused people across the country. But the question of how to keep people without stable housing safe during the pandemic only gets more urgent as summer fades.



It isn’t just one thing: Flu season is approaching, and public health experts are warning of another spike in Covid-19 cases. The coming cold weather will also make it more dangerous to live outdoors, especially in Northern and Midwestern cities, where houseless populations have thus far managed to avoid some risk of illness by staying in outdoor encampments. On top of that, an eviction crisis is brewing because rent relief on a mass scale has largely been abandoned by state and local governments. Congress failed to approve another round of stimulus checks before taking off for vacation, while the distribution of the first round of checks and the president’s hastily conceived reduced stimulus still has to reach millions of qualifying adults. All of this is dangerous and inhumane on its own. Taken together, it’s catastrophic.